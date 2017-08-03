Check Presentation to Dell Children's Medical Center “This is a labor of love for me done with gratitude of the life-saving care my children received at Dell Children’s” said Dr. Roopal Bhatt.

Four Points Dermatology, now part of U.S. Dermatology Partners, will host the third annual Botox for Babes fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will benefit the pediatric intensive care unit at Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas in Austin.

Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Roopal Bhatt began fundraising in 2013, but officially started the “Botox for Babes” event in 2015, due to her personal connection with Dell Children’s Medical Center.

In June 2013, Bhatt, a resident of River Place, was taking a walk with her daughter Sapna and son Devan, near the entrance of River Place when an SUV apparently took the corner too fast in wet conditions, flipped the car on its side and jumped the curb and hit all three family members. Her children were airlifted to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas for treatment. Devan’s pelvis and leg were broken. Sapna suffered a fractured skull, leg and arm and required life support after she began hemorrhaging.

This year the event will feature special guests professional football player, Cullen Loeffler who played at The University of Texas Austin and then became the Long Snapper for the Minnesota Vikings. Dell Children’s Pediatric Neurosurgeon Dr. Mark Lee will also be in attendance. Dr. Lee’s team saved Bhatt’s daughter Sapna four years ago.

Thanks to generous donations of community sponsors such as Allergan and staff donation of time, patients can get “free” Botox with a suggested donation of $129 in exchange for 20 units of Botox — 50% off regular pricing. Any additional units or secondary fillers will be sold at regular price. All proceeds from the event will be donated. In total, the annual event has raised almost $25,000 so far.

The fundraiser is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Four Points office, 6618 Sitio Del Rio Blvd., Suite D101, Austin. Those interested in participating in this special fundraiser are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 512-478-3376; times are limited. All procedures will be performed by board-certified dermatologists.

About Four Points Dermatology, now part of U.S. Dermatology Partners.

Four Points Dermatology, now a part of U.S. Dermatology, provides a continuum of care to help each patient obtain the ideal solution to their dermatologic concerns. At Four Points Dermatology, founded by Roopal Bhatt, MD, we believe in healthy, clear skin for all.

With experience, expertise, and the latest technologies, we provide a high standard of medical and cosmetic dermatologic care to patients of all ages. From rashes to allergic reactions to acne and other chronic skin conditions, we are here to help you find relief.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is making it easier for people to connect with a dermatologist and to gain access to the latest in dermatology care and state-of-the-art treatment for skin diseases for the entire family. Because it is the third-largest physician-owned dermatology practice in the United States, patients have access to medical, surgical and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network and benefit from the practice’s depth of dermatology subspecialty thought-leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care. Its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in subspecialties including psoriasis and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.