CloudCraze Expands Salesforce Expertise with Two Strategic Hires

CloudCraze, a B2B commerce solution built natively on Salesforce, is strategically expanding its professional services and alliances teams with the addition of two new leadership hires. The pair will bring decades of Salesforce experience to enhance CloudCraze’s native Salesforce architecture and expand partnerships within the Salesforce ecosystem.

Siobhan Jones brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software sales and partner management to her role as Vice President of Salesforce Global Alliances. Prior to CloudCraze, Jones served as Senior Director of Strategic Global Alliances and Cloud GTM for Oracle, where she was responsible for managing alliance relationships for Oracle’s Diamond Tier Accounts. Jones brings strong Salesforce executive ties from around the world to CloudCraze, having previously managed global Salesforce alliances for Dell.

Jones will be responsible for generating and fostering existing relationships within Salesforce, partnering with executive leadership to educate them on CloudCraze value propositions and creating measurable business plans to expand CloudCraze’s customer base.

Shashi Lad will leverage his 15 years of experience leading software development for multi-million dollar projects in his role as Technical Architect. With a whopping nine Salesforce certifications, Lad will lead the technical development and implementation of platform enhancements to ensure CloudCraze continues to lead the market in B2B commerce on Salesforce. Before joining CloudCraze, Lad served as a managing consultant and lead developer for Cardinal Solutions Group, where he implemented scalable and secure solutions for sales representatives.

“As we embark on an aggressive growth trajectory through the second half of 2017, Siobhan and Shashi will be critical factors in our successful expansion,” said Chris Dalton, CEO of CloudCraze. “As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, we’re committed to continual improvement of our native Salesforce B2B commerce offerings. Their deep expertise and relationships within the Salesforce ecosystem will ensure we’re providing the best solution on the market to a growing list of enterprise companies.”

About CloudCraze

CloudCraze delivers robust B2B commerce native on Salesforce. It allows businesses to generate online revenue fast and easily scale for growth. Its Customer-First Commerce model puts the customer at the core, informing every interaction with data across commerce, sales, marketing, service and more. With the trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core capabilities, CloudCraze provides infinite flexibility to extend functionality, add products and channels, and conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere. CloudCraze powers Customer-First Commerce for industry leaders such as AB InBev, Coca-Cola, Ecolab, GE, Hallmark, Kaplan, Kellogg’s, Land O’ Lakes, L’Oreal, Symantec, Tyco.

CloudCraze is funded by Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

CloudCraze is recognized in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Suites, Q1 2017 and as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce 2017. CloudCraze is a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner.