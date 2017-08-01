Havis Inc., an ISO 9001:2008-certified company, was featured in Field Technologies magazine’s July issue in the article “Maximizing The Productivity Of Today's Mobile Office” written by Keith Steidle, director of business development and marketing at Havis.

The article outlines considerations to ensuring a company’s workers have adequate tools to do their jobs effectively in their mobile offices. The article discusses defining the needs of the workforce, and how to identify the best way to manage the installation process.

DEFINING YOUR WORKFORCE’S MOBILE OFFICE NEEDS

Mobile employees can benefit from well-installed, customized mobile solutions, but it takes thoughtful planning and organization to achieve a solution that will solve specific business problems and work function requirements. Additionally, employee satisfaction and their integrated mobile experience should be considered. For instance, field workers may require tablets mounted in their vehicles with the ability to easily undock or portable use. In a public safety scenario, an officer may currently use a laptop in the cabin but is transitioning to an external touch screen up front with a trunk-mounted laptop to allow for more space. To start your planning, determine the following:

VEHICLE TYPE

What vehicle make, model, and year do you currently use? What are you looking to transition to? For example, your fleet may currently drive vans but would benefit from trucks. Or perhaps you are buying new sedans or leasing sport utility vehicles. Consider what vehicle fits your workforce’s needs best.

EQUIPMENT

What equipment do you currently have, and can it be transferred to a new vehicle? Learn about what equipment is compatible with the vehicle’s make and model — whether tablets, keyboards, printers, radios, etc. Never assume the equipment you have will transition to another vehicle. Once you determine what equipment you have, you need to identify what new equipment will benefit the mobile office — including software, hardware, docking and mounting, and accessories such as screen blanking.

MOBILE WORKER

Keep in mind how your selections will impact the end user’s comfort, safety, and productivity on a daily basis. A mobile office designed without ergonomic considerations can result in decreased productivity and put workers at risk of injuries, such as chronic neck and shoulder pain. The best way to accommodate end users is to incorporate their input early on in the planning.

Once you establish the extent of your fleet’s equipment needs, you can identify the best way to manage the installation process. Vehicle installations directly impact job applications, so keep in mind that economy does not equal efficiency. There are several installation varieties, including turn-key, multiple vendor, agency fleet shop, full upfit, OEM package, and nationwide mobile fleet installation companies. Making decisions based on occupant safety and overall value rather than solely on cost will help you develop a total mobility solution that fits your needs and budget. A well-planned and organized technology and equipment installation can enhance driver comfort and productivity, improve safety, and increase efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

An installation partner with the right expertise, industry partnerships, and project management capabilities can be an invaluable resource to enlist in designing and deploying a mobile office solution that increases your fleet’s overall productivity. Such a partner can help determine mobile needs and requirements, identify the right equipment to meet specifications, and then install and deliver that system as promised at a reasonable, competitive price. The more educated you are on installation considerations, the better equipped you are to clearly communicate your project requirements and strategic goals.

The article closes by acknowledging that fleet technology implementation can seem overwhelming, but you can remove the complexity by soliciting advice and referrals from experienced fleet peers, installation partners, vendors, or equipment manufacturers. Achieving a successful technology deployment hinges on the communication atmosphere, cooperation, and trust of everyone involved in the project.

