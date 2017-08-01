This award showcases our solution that is in high demand by business leaders. While many companies can readily analyze internal data, Prevedere offers the ability to easily understand how external factors impact future performance,

Prevedere, a leading industry insights and analytics provider, today announced that its predictive analytics solution has been named the best Business Intelligence Reporting & Analytics Solution of 2017 in the 32nd annual SIIA CODiE Awards. CODiE Award recipients represent the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country and around the world.

“This award showcases our solution that is in high demand by business leaders. While many companies can readily analyze internal data, Prevedere offers the ability to easily understand how external factors impact future performance,” said Rich Wagner, the company’s founder and CEO. “Our solution delivers actionable, accurate insights, and we have helped top global companies make better decisions in a world that is changing faster than ever before. "

Prevedere external real-time insights engine constantly monitors the world for future threats or opportunities on a company’s performance. With Prevedere, retail, CPG and manufacturing companies are able to accurately validate current strategic plans, gain a holistic view of future consumer behavior, and maximize return on operational spend. The CODiE award follows several other momentous honors, as Prevedere was named a Red Herring North America 100 company and earned a Gold Stevie® Award for veteran-owned business of the year and Silver Stevie® Award for best business intelligence solution from the American Business Awards.

“SIIA’s 2017 Business Technology CODiE Awards recognize the companies that are at the forefront of business innovation. These companies are shaping the future of how we conduct business, and it is truly an honor to recognize these products through the CODiE Awards.” said Ken Wasch, president, SIIA.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on July 25.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 60 awards were given this year for products and services developed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Prevedere

A leader in business performance forecasting solutions, Prevedere is a predictive analytics company that is changing the way businesses predict and prepare for future demand. With external factors such as energy prices, consumer spending and currency changes often at the root of missed forecasts, Prevedere empowers enterprises to easily integrate these influences into their existing forecasting processes. By tracking and managing thousands of global sources on economic, environmental and consumer behavior data, Prevedere’s external real-time insights engine accurately determines which factors are true leading indicators for company revenues, profits and even individual products, nationally and locally. By augmenting internal data with external predictive analysis, Prevedere’s clients see significant reduction in forecast error and reduce time to insights as much as 90 percent, resulting in smarter, more profitable decisions in an ever-changing economy.

Named a 2017 Red Herring North America Top 100 Company and the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year by the 2016 American Business Awards, Prevedere solves a critical void in business planning. To learn more, visit prevedere.com and follow @Prevedere on Twitter.