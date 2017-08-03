the finest community association lawyers

Epsten Grinnell & Howell, APC (“EG&H”) is pleased to announce the transition of Senior Shareholder Mary M. Howell into her new role as Of Counsel to the firm effective January 1, 2018. After 25 years at EG&H, in Mary’s new role she looks forward to sharing with the firm’s attorneys and staff her decades of knowledge, insight and expertise as a mentor and resource behind the scenes.

Mary has been practicing law since 1976, joined EG&H as a shareholder in 1992 and was inducted into the College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL) in October of 1996.

Jon Epsten, EG&H founder, and Susan Hawks McClintic, Co-Managing Shareholder are proud to work with the finest community association lawyers who will continue offering the best in innovative, practical and efficient legal counsel to community associations. They are supported by the firm's attorneys and their unique, multidisciplinary skills and experience including general association representation, assessment recovery, developer transition, civil litigation, civil engineering, construction and construction defects, appellate counsel and advocacy, and employment law.

In addition, the firm is proud to maintain its contributions and services to the improvement of the industry through its attorney and staff involvement on several legislation action committees and industry organizations throughout Southern California.

About Epsten Grinnell & Howell, APC

EG&H and its attorneys are dedicated to the practice and study of laws and regulations related to California community associations and common interest developments. As a local Southern California law firm with offices in San Diego, Temecula and Indian Wells, Epsten Grinnell & Howell, APC is proud to be a recognized leader in both community association law and construction law since 1986.

Learn more at http://www.epsten.com.

