MultiSoft Corporation Logo The addition of Big Monkey 3PL to the MarketPowerPRO pre-integrated systems will allow our client's rapid onboarding and improved speed to market.

MultiSoft Corporation, a 30+ year MLM Software and Services company focused on providing products and services to the network marketing and direct sales industries, has integrated their MarketPowerPRO MLM Software as a Service (SaaS) Platform with Big Monkey 3PL, a veteran provider of fulfillment solutions.

The new integration will enable fresh new options for fulfillment solutions and ensure the best fitting solutions are available for MultiSoft’s MarketPowerPRO clients. Big Monkey provides another way for MarketPowerPRO users to get out of the warehouse and fulfillment management business and concentrate on building their network marketing companies. Big Monkey handles fulfillment of orders and delivers products both domestically and internationally; providing the company and its customers with tracking information on their purchases. They provide notifications when inventory levels need replenishing and will provide an interface for companies to easily track all logistics related to product shipments.

With over 50 years of logistics experience, Big Monkey 3PL is committed to offering quality customizable solutions to a wide variety of different marketplaces and companies and growing quickly.

“After opening our doors, we immediately noticed the importance of honesty and true execution of set expectations of our clients, and how lacking these core competencies are in the fulfillment and logistics industry.

We fully understand the difficulty of placing your trust in someone with one of the most important aspects of your business, one that you have built from the ground up, and treat as part of your family. That's why when Big Monkey partners with you, we treat your products and business as our own, because you have become part of OUR family.

Above all, Big Monkey's goal is to support your business and growth, because, without your success, we don't succeed,” said Brandon Gordon, Big Monkey 3PL's COO.

Robert Proctor, CEO / President of MultiSoft Corporation had this to say:

“MultiSoft Corporation is consistently looking to add value to our MarketPowerPRO Enterprise MLM Software system for the benefit of our clients. In addition to traditional businesses migrating to eCommerce the network marketing industry has been making more aggressive shifts to an eCommerce model where clients, customers, and distributors demand smoother order and fulfillment options. The addition of Big Monkey 3PL to the MarketPowerPRO pre-integrated systems will allow our client's rapid onboarding and improved speed to market.”

About MultiSoft Corporation (http://www.multisoft.com)

In operation since 1987, MultiSoft Corporation develops MLM software applications, including but not limited to, the commission calculation engine, for the network marketing, multi-level marketing, direct sales and party plan industries. From incubation and consulting through online real-time enterprise software solutions, MultiSoft Corporation is a trusted name in the network marketing and direct sales arenas. MarketPowerPRO (http://www.MarketPowerPRO.com) is MultiSoft Corporation’s flagship point-and-click MLM software application which empowers network marketing companies to manage their business 24x7x365 without relying on webmasters, designers or techies.

About Big Monkey 3PL:

Big Monkey 3PL is a 3rd party logistics company offering fully customizable solutions for organizations in many verticals and markets with extensive experience in B2B, B2C, MLM, kitting and assembly, and supplemental distribution across the globe. Our customer-centric focus allows us to rapidly onboard, decrease time to market, and provide excellent customer service and versatility. For more information, please visit http://www.bigmonkey3pl.com.