Verrex Named a Top 10 Fast-Growing AV Systems Integrator

Verrex, the global provider of superior AV technology solutions and experiences announced that the company has been named to Commercial Integrator magazine’s inaugural Top Fast-Growing AV Integration Firms list. Commercial Integrator, a publication for the professional audiovisual industry, compiled the list to recognize companies that are thriving and adjusting to what it means to be an AV integration firm in 2017 and beyond. Verrex was selected for its global expansion and approach.

“Verrex’s relevancy to its core market segments continues to drive growth,” said Thomas Berry, Jr., CEO of Verrex. “We evolve, we adapt, and we improve because our clients deserve a true partner, no matter the global location. This is a mandate that pushes us, and that comes with some powerful responsibilities: delivering a sustainable model for global AV integration and support, securing and nurturing top talent across multiple continents, and adding tangible value to the technology and solutions we integrate. I am extremely proud that our ambitious vision has been recognized in this way.”

Commercial Integrator’s inaugural Fast-Growing list highlighted AV system integration firms experiencing growth and optimism in a highly competitive and maturing industry that includes solutions for video conferencing, video walls, video recording & distribution, digital signage, and collaboration. Selection for the list was based on criteria such as vertical markets, revenue, number of employees, and growth strategy. Verrex was selected for its global approach to developing enterprise AV standards across a client’s entire footprint. The 70-year-old AV systems integration firm currently has seven global locations that collaborate across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, supported by its five-continent allied network. Verrex full service locations include New York, Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

“There are several integrators that tout global capabilities,” said Theresa Hahn, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Verrex. “When you dig into actual models however, it’s clear that Verrex offers a superior approach to global enterprise-level solutions. Each one of our regions is a local authority in terms of market distinctions and resources, but they are equally part of our larger ecosystem, sharing the Verrex Process that produces consist, quality standards across the globe. A location doesn’t make an organization global. How you see your clients and how you anticipate and execute on meeting their needs does.”

Founded in 1947, Verrex is a widely respected global AV solutions integrator and managed services provider with a superior approach to project and service execution that has clear advantages to clients. We embrace AV technology as a crucial part of workplace strategy ensuring clients thrive within evolving workforces and spaces. With offices in key corporate hubs supported by our five-continent allied network, Verrex's collaborative process succeeds across the globe delivering a deep bench of expertise and portfolio of consistent performance.

