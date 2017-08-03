TissueTech Inc. announced today that it has named John Arnott to its board of directors. Mr. Arnott was most recently Operating Partner and Executive Chairman of multiple portfolio companies for The Riverside Company, one of largest and oldest global private equity firms.

Mr. Arnott’s career in healthcare dates back four decades and he has an extensive background in corporate, private equity, international, regional and country operating environments, including senior positions with Idex Corporation, Alpine Biomed, Sierra Scientific, Hospira and Abbott Laboratories.

“Given John’s long and accomplished career, we feel he will be a strong addition to our board as we maintain our status as the leading experts in the scientific understanding and innovative clinical application of umbilical cord and amniotic tissue in regenerative medicine,” said Amy Tseng, Chief Executive Officer of TissueTech. “Just recently, TissueTech surpassed 300,000 human implants performed by clinicians. That milestone demonstrates that we’ve been increasingly successful in finding new and important arenas where regenerative therapy offers the potential to address underserved and unmet clinical needs and improve patients’ lives. The addition of John further strengthens our board due to his experience across a number of healthcare sectors with large global organizations.”

Mr. Arnott’s career launched in 1977 when he began work for the National Health Service in the United Kingdom, ultimately serving as Chief Medical Laboratory Scientific Officer for the Welsh National Blood Transfusion Service. From 1990 to 2003, he held several executive positions at Abbott Laboratories, including Vice President and Regional Director of European Operations and corporate Vice President of the Hospital Products Division. Before joining Riverside, he served as Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of Alpine Biomed, Executive Chairman of Sierra Scientific and President of Idex Health & Science LLC.

“TissueTech continues to pioneer the clinical application of the regenerative properties of human umbilical cord and amniotic membrane,” Arnott said. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to participate in the development and commercialization of some of the world’s most innovative medical products. I look forward to bringing that experience to an organization that is committed to advancing the practice of medicine with continued innovation in regenerative medicine.”

About TissueTech, Inc.

TissueTech, Inc., the parent company of Amniox Medical, Inc. and Bio-Tissue, Inc., pioneered the development and clinical application of regenerative, amniotic tissue-based products. Amniox Medical markets products for use in the musculoskeletal and wound care markets; Bio-Tissue markets products for the ophthalmology and optometry markets. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has supported TissueTech’s research with more than 30 continuous years of research grants. Since the company’s inception, clinicians have performed more than 300,000 human implants of the company’s products and published more than 300 peer-reviewed studies supporting its technology platform. The company’s first product, AmnioGraft®, is the only tissue graft designated by the FDA as homologous for promoting ophthalmic wound healing while suppressing scarring and inflammation.