The Must Have Excavator Attachment!

BLADE BUDDY™ is an innovative patent pending material handling implement which mounts to the leveling blade of an excavator and drastically increases it’s material handling volume capacity. Excavators have always been limited in their ability to carry more than what their digging or ditch bucket will carry…Until now!

BLADE BUDDY™ is like a skid-steer bucket on steroids, and quickly mounts to most 5’ to 6.5’ excavator blades without the use of auxiliary hydraulics. Simply lift or lower the excavator blade to the rear mounts to attach or release the bucket. The 40” deep unit has a uniquely engineered center mounted cradle system which allows it to be lifted and displaced with a full load of material. Twin position pins allow the unit to go from discharge to carry position in seconds and also allows the contents to be scooped, dumped, spread, loaded and much more.

BLADE BUDDY™ has also introduced “Load Support Brackets” which are removable mounted extensions positioned on both sides of the front of the unit to facilitate carrying long length items such as logs and timbers.

BLADE BUDDY™ is sure to be an eye opener for much of the landscape contractor market as it is an affordable material handler which can drastically improve the versatility of compact excavators and eliminate the necessity of having 2 machines on the job site.

“We did some of the initial field testing for the BLADE BUDDY™ and immediately saw all the benefits this unit had to offer”, says Brent Cadarette, owner of a landscape company. “I was easily able to manage much more material in a single trip without the use of an additional machine. This unit allowed us to work faster, cleaner, and be more efficient on the job site. Definitely a great investment for my business.”

BLADE BUDDY™ is manufactured in Canada with American steel and certified to both the Canadian Welding Bureau, and the American Welding Society.

BLADE BUDDY™ will be available for sale in Canada and the USA in the fall of 2017. A 38” wide model for micro excavators will be available Jan 2018.

Additional product information is available at http://www.bladebuddy.ca and the official promotional video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaX5-qbKk6U

Company Contact

Danny Karch

http://www.bladebuddy.ca

E: Dannyk(at)bladebuddy(dot)ca

T: 833-422-8339