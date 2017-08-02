Erbaviva Organic Skincare has come a long way from its humble beginnings in Los Angeles twenty years ago. The brand is proud to celebrate their emerald anniversary with a rapidly growing selection of 90-plus SKU’s within its aromatherapy and personal care categories. To commemorate the occasion, Erbaviva recently debuted new packaging for its Mommy-to-Be and Baby skincare lines at the CosmoProf Beauty Convention in Las Vegas.

As pioneers in the industry, founders Robin Brown and Anna Cirronis were deeply moved to create Erbaviva when they realized there were no healthy, organic beauty products on the market that were safe enough for babies’ highly delicate and absorbent skin. The core purpose was to create pure, organic personal care, free from harsh fragrances and unhealthy additives.

“The beauty industry is forever changing,” says Brown. “It’s important to update our design and packaging to stay relevant to consumers. Our new look embodies a modern apothecary aesthetic that beautifully compliments our healthfully formulated, highly therapeutic products. It has always been a priority for us to make products that nurture the body, soul and skin.”

Erbaviva’s mantra, creating products that are both good for you and the planet, stems from the wholesome roots of both Brown and Cirronis. Brown’s passion and commitment to formulate healthy organic products, as well as their combined love for humanitarianism and sustainability, are at the heart and soul of Erbaviva. The brand is proud to be transparent about their ingredients, by creating products that can be deemed safe for the entire family.

Erbaviva takes great pride in formulating products that are derived from the highest form of quality organic ingredients, from farmers and cultivators they truly trust. Produced in the company’s very own renewable energy-powered facility in Southern California, every essential oil, ingredient and botanical is carefully selected by Brown himself to bring the highest form of product clarity to consumers.

About Erbaviva

Erbaviva offers premium organic personal care products that fuse European artisan quality with healthy California organic culture. Unique and delightful, each exquisite product is handcrafted with distinctively pure living herbs, essential oils and botanicals, sourced near and far, and to the highest standards of organic certification, safety, efficacy and sustainability.

