Chardanae Vaughn, a native of California with a lifelong desire to write, has completed her new book “Darkness and Light – Book One: The Beginning of an Adventure”: a tale in which a small group of junior high school girls learn about destiny and their role in the universe.

The universe is in a state of sheer peace . . . or is it? Suddenly, there’s more to it—more to life, in fact—than meets the eye. Fate decides to play its cards and trifles with the souls of four girls, who soon discover that they serve a great purpose in life, one that they can’t even begin to fathom. One of the girls is exceptionally unique, but with a now clear-cut reason for living and an extraordinary man who is putting everything on the line help them live up to their destinies, will this girl’s secret be brought to light?

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Chardanae Vaughn’s fantasy is an entertaining tale for younger readers.

