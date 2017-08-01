The continued success of Tony Roma’s in Malaysia is proof that delicious food and great taste truly is an international language

Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s, announces the opening of its newest restaurant, located in Kuala Lumpur, the largest city and national capital of Malaysia. This is the 13th restaurant in Malaysia for Romacorp’s franchisee, Grand Companions Sdn. Bhd., which opened its first Tony Roma’s in 2006 at Sunway Pyramid in Selangor, Malaysia. Grand Companions Sdn. Bhd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Revenue Valley Sdn. Bhd.

“The continued success of Tony Roma’s in Malaysia is proof that delicious food and great taste truly is an international language,” said Bradley Scher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Romacorp, Inc. “The popularity of our world-famous ribs has a lot to do with the extreme dedication of people like George Ang and his team at Grand Companions Sdn. Bhd. They exhibit passion, commitment and enthusiasm, and they sure know a great restaurant concept when they see one!”

The new Tony Roma’s restaurant is located on the third floor of the Melawati Mall, an iconic lifestyle hub that is the first major shopping mall in the Melawati area. The restaurant is 4,035 square feet, seats more than 160 guests, and has a TV for guests looking to take a delicious break from a long day of shopping. The restaurant is located only 2 kilometers away from the Malaysia National Zoo, which is an incredibly popular attraction for both local and international visitors as it features the famous Multi-Animal Show and adorable Giant Pandas from China.

“The opening of our 13th Tony Roma’s location is certainly a remarkable milestone as the Melawati Mall is expected to cater to some 740,000 residents in Taman Melawati and the surrounding neighborhoods,” said George Ang, Chief Executive Officer of Revenue Valley Sdn. Bhd. “Our team is also working hard to expand Tony Roma’s to other states in Malaysia, so that everyone will get a taste of our lip-smacking ribs.”

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 150 restaurant locations in more than 30 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 45 years ago in North Miami, Florida. Tony Roma's is also proud to partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (http://www.cnfl.wish.org), one of the world's leading children's charities, in an effort to help grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses across Central and Northern Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit http://www.tonyromas.com.

Please visit http://www.tonyromasfranchise.com or call (866) 981-0586 for information about Tony Roma's franchising opportunities.