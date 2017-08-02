TrueCommerce Named 2017 Great Supply Chain Partner

TrueCommerce This year’s field of nominees was abundant and very strong, hailing from all aspects of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great!

TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced today that SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, had recognized it as a "2017 Great Supply Chain Partner.” The company was awarded for its superior customer service and best-in-class commerce network solutions.

“For 15 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” said Brad Berger, Publisher of SupplyChainBrain. “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was abundant and very strong, hailing from all aspects of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great! TrueCommerce will appear in the 2017 July/August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine as an honored member of this year’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.”

SupplyChainBrain has carried on the tradition of celebrating 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 15 consecutive years. This year, 2017, yielded a very competitive field of nominations — submitted by companies who are deeply appreciative of their suppliers’ services and solutions.

“We are honored to be recognized by SupplyChainBrain - the leading industry publication,” said Haitham Ghadiry, TrueCommerce Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The award is especially valuable for us, because TrueCommerce customers advocated for our company, people and solutions.”

About SupplyChainBrain (http://www.supplychainbrain.com)

SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions ~ and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce revolutionizes trading partner connectivity by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network. With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles tens of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world’s most complete trading partner platform.

TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.

For more information, visit http://www.truecommerce.com.