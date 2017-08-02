Proceeds raised during NutraScience Labs' annual "Casual for a Cause" campaign will benefit Florida-based Wounded Warrior Project®. The support and opportunities that the Wounded Warrior Project® offers our nation’s veterans are an invaluable community resource that any organization would be proud to support.

NutraScience Labs, the east coast supplement manufacturing division of Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (TCC), is proud to announce that the proceeds from its 2017 summer fundraiser will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project®.

Since the fundraiser began on Friday, July 7th, NutraScience Labs team members around the office have been raising funds by means of personal donations and the office favorite "Casual for a Cause" effort. As in years past, during a "Casual for a Cause" period NutraScience Labs employees donate $5.00 for each day that they wear jeans or business casual attire to the office. To date, the team has raised more than $200 dollars for the cause and is on track to meet or exceed its $1,000 dollar goal.

Thanks in part to an overwhelmingly positive and supportive response to this year’s chosen charity, the NutraScience Lab’s executive leadership team has decided that the fundraiser will run through Friday, September 22nd – the first day of autumn. NutraScience Labs is also excited to announce that it has decided to take this year’s summer efforts one step further by inviting and encouraging friends, family, and clients to join the firm in raising funds for this honorable cause. Those looking to make donations can do so here.

"We're truly thrilled to be working with an organization that’s dedicated to serving those who made the decision to dedicate their lives to serving this great nation," said Vincent Tricarico the firm’s Vice President of Contract Manufacturing. Mr. Tricarico went on to say, "The support and opportunities that the Wounded Warrior Project® offers our nation's veterans are an invaluable community resource that any organization would be proud to support."

The funds from the annual summer fundraiser will be used by the Wounded Warrior Project® to help ensure that the men and women who have served our country continue to have a lifetimes' worth of free access to the skill-developing resources that will help them to transition into the civilian workforce. One such resource, the Warriors to Work® program, provides wounded veterans with career guidance, resume assistance, networking opportunities, and more. The skills that these resources teach and develop ultimately help warriors find meaningful careers and afford them the ability to support themselves and their families.

To learn more about the programs currently being offered by the Wounded Warrior Project®, please visit: http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project®

The mission of Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is to honor and empower Wounded Warriors. WWP’s purpose is to raise awareness and to enlist the public’s aid for the needs of injured service members, to help injured servicemen and women aid and assist each other, and to provide unique, direct programs and services to meet their needs. WWP is a national, nonpartisan organization headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. To get involved and learn more, visit woundedwarriorproject.org.

About NutraScience Labs Inc.

NutraScience Labs, Inc., a subsidiary of Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: TLCC), helps dietary supplement companies bring high-quality formulations to market by delivering best-in-class turnkey contract manufacturing services. Headquartered in Farmingdale, NY, the Firm offers outstanding customer service, competitive pricing, rapid product lead times, and exceptional vitamins and supplements that are custom manufactured in GMP-Certified facilities located on the east and west coast. Visit our website or call (855) 492-7388 to speak to one of our Senior Nutraceutical Consultants.