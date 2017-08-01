Introducing Hubba Lead Tracker Pro - New Lead Manager Tool for Brands To Grow Their Business

Hubba Pro Brands Now Have Access To Recommendation Engine and Lead Manager Tools To Make Growing Their Business Easier

With Hubba Lead Tracker, our recommendation engine, brings the power of machine learning and expert curation to help businesses grow distribution and their bottom line.

Hubba, the largest commerce community for buyers, brands and influencers has launched Lead Tracker Pro, a powerful new tool for Hubba Pro Members designed to help Brands manage their relationships with retail buyers and grow their business faster.

With Lead tracker Pro Hubba users have access to tools that allow them to easily find buyers in their industry, identify those buyers looking for specific products and easily manage the communication and relationships they grow with new partners they engage with.

“The better brands can identify, create and manage business opportunities with retail buyers the more successful they will become,” says Ben Zifkin, CEO & Founder of Hubba. “With Hubba Lead Tracker, our recommendation engine, brings the power of machine learning and expert curation to help businesses grow distribution and their bottom line.”

Using a combination of algorithmic and human assisted recommendations this new feature highlights qualified retail leads most likely to be a fit for a brand’s product lines, and makes managing leads and existing relationships easier.

