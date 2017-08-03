“Our customers and partners shape our LANGuardian roadmap, ensuring that we deliver innovative technology that is practical and easy to use in a business environment.”

NetFort today announced the latest version of LANGuardian, its flagship network traffic and security monitoring software. This new release introduces significant feature and performance enhancements, and delivers improvements in performance, usability, alerting and reporting designed to offer IT professionals more intuitive data and faster time to resolution for network issues.

NetFort LANGuardian provides comprehensive visibility across an organization’s network in minutes. Its unique powerful deep-packet inspection technology can be used on physical or virtual networks of all sizes, for investigating, monitoring, and reporting on network and user activity.

LANGuardian 14.3 significantly enhances performance of data acquisition and reporting with a rebase to CentOS 7 and significant updates to NetFort applications including traffic analysis and traffic database boosting acquisition rates to 10G.

A significant addition to this release is the new GEO IP database feature which identifies the country of origin and destination of traffic and data flows in and out of the network to aid security, compliance and governance.

Continuous GUI improvements include a simpler and more robust Active Directory Integration, new notification messages, new scrolling, new layouts in the Configuration and Settings menus, improved mobile version and new tool tips.

Reporting and Alerting are improved with more context, improved presentation and drill down and a more sophisticated metadata alert rules capability, including alerting on files, folders, websites and other resources.

“Our customers and partners shape our LANGuardian roadmap, ensuring that we deliver innovative technology that is practical and easy to use in a business environment,” said Andrey Lyubka, Director of Research and Development. “We are committed to continuously improving our product ensuring we deliver a solid and reliable solution. Because we have proven network traffic and security monitoring expertise, we are uniquely positioned to help IT professionals monitor their networks – having a single solution like ours, makes life easier for our channel partners to deploy too.”

For additional information, please see LANGuardian 14.3 release notes

