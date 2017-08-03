"All children have a right to learn in a manner that promotes optimal development, and that’s our goal and commitment with this Special Needs class."

St. David’s Episcopal Day School today announced a new program for children ages five to eight with special needs, including autism, learning or developmental delays. This new class is now accepting applications for the fall of 2017, and aims to provide young students with the opportunity to make friends, build relationships through social interaction, learn in a group setting, and advocate for themselves in a loving, nurturing and empowering environment with a specialized instructor. The program was founded with the goal that each child will be able to ultimately integrate into typical learning situations provided by traditional school settings, such as public or private kindergarten and beyond.

The new Special Needs Class will be offered as a flexible half-day from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT, with options for two, three or five days per week. St. David’s encourages the attendance of each child’s therapist, either at the beginning or throughout the school year. The class will be taught by a certified Special Education teacher

“Over the years, we have seen a growing need among parents for more varied and flexible educational programs, notably those that serve children developing at a different pace than their peers or for special needs learners” said Jennifer Wheatley, director of St. David’s Episcopal Day School. “All children have a right to learn in a manner that promotes optimal development, and that’s our goal and commitment with this Special Needs class. We look forward to growing this new program year-after-year to serve the children of Austin who need the specific and tailored type of environment and attention we are offering.”

“At St. David’s Episcopal Day School, we want nothing more than to provide parents the peace of mind that comes from knowing their child is loved for who they are, and nurtured by people who truly care and want the best outcome for their child’s success,” said Joseph Cathey, President of St. David’s Episcopal Day School Board of Directors. “This new program is born of our passion and belief that each child should have the best start in life, and that he or she should be given every opportunity to succeed.”

Learn more about St. David’s Day School Special Needs Class and apply for admission at http://www.stdavidsdayschool.org/.

About St. David’s Episcopal Day School

St. David’s Episcopal Day School is based in the heart of downtown Austin, TX, in the historic St. David’s Episcopal Church at 301 East 8th Street. Its mission is to provide children with loving and enriching programs in a Christian manner that meet their needs at each developmental level. St. David’s Episcopal Day School was founded in 1997 and is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). The school teaches and cares for children 18 months of age through Pre-K 4, as well through the the newly announced Special Needs program. St. David’s Day School is committed to the education of children through traditional child development and Montessori methods, and play-based curriculum, coupled with low student/teacher ratios for a safe, nurturing and structured environment. For more information, visit http://www.stdavidsdayschool.org and follow Facebook.com/sdds.preschool.