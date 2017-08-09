“Edward Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing states, “A strong product launch earlier this year, provides a noteworthy testament that our UltraLox InterlockingTM Machine, has changed the rules of aluminum railing

Headquartered in Eagan, MN, UltraLoxTM is pleased to announce that due to significant growth in customer demand for its patented UltraLox Interlocking MachineTM, the Company has expanded into a new state of the art 20,000 square foot warehouse facility located in Eagan, Minnesota.

The new warehouse facility will allow the Company to expand production output capabilities while also streamlining operational logistics in order to ensure that UltraLoxTM maintains industry best lead-times. The new headquarters will also serve as an expanded call center to support new and existing customers as demand continues to grow for the UltraLoxTM line of products. The Company remains committed to ensuring that customer satisfaction is the top priority.

“Edward Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing states, “A strong product launch earlier this year, coupled with our rapidly expanding national footprint, provides a noteworthy testament that our UltraLox InterlockingTM Machine, that has changed the rules of aluminum railing.”

About UltraLox™

The UltraLox Interlocking™ machines assemble railing and fence systems for use in multi-housing and residential decks, balconies, patios and pool surrounds.

The UltraLox Interlocking machine™ fabricates aluminum, powder-coated railing components on demand. The interlocking components are then easily and quickly installed on the jobsite without any special tools, mechanical fasteners or welding. The structural, ICC-ES AC273-tested products can be produced in a variety of profiles, configurations and colors, providing exceptional aesthetics as well as industry-leading strength and reliability.

UltraLox™ eliminates the roadblocks that slow down railing projects. By dramatically reducing inventory costs, warehouse requirements, freight costs, and damage issues, UltraLox™ owners control the quality and delivery of railing for their customers. This is a transformative approach to producing railing, providing UltraLox™ owners with the ability to achieve levels of efficiency, customer service, and profitability above and beyond standard practice.

About the company

UltraLox™ is expanding its dealer base of large-volume deck builders, building product distributors, and fence companies throughout the United States and Canada.

The UltraLox™ combination of efficiency and quality has proven to be a winning formula for UltraLox™ partners. As more builders and suppliers become aware of the UltraLox™ potential and witness the success of UltraLox™ partners, interest and demand for this innovative technology is increasing rapidly throughout North America.

The long-term success of each customer is of primary importance to UltraLox™. Builders and suppliers who work with UltraLox™ experience an exceptional level of support. This support goes beyond the traditional customer service: companies working with UltraLox™ dealers become part of a strong and supportive network. This unified network helps companies focus to achieve business growth and maximize profitability.