801 Turkey Run Road The sale of 801 Turkey Run Road continues the upward trend for luxury home sales in the Washington Metropolitan Region.

The recent sale of an extraordinary custom estate in McLean, Virginia represents the highest non-riverfront sale in Northern Virginia.

Brokered by Mike Anastasia and Ashley Anastasia of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, the sale of 801 Turkey Run Road closed on Thursday, July 20th for a price of $12,500,000.

“The sale of 801 Turkey Run Road continues the upward trend for luxury home sales in the Washington Metropolitan Region,” says Mike Anastasia of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Inspired by France’s distinctive Château de Chambord, 801 Turkey Run Road is a 14,000-square foot custom home built on over 2 acres in McLean’s secluded Turkey Run Road.

Featuring a stunning pool, a spacious five car garage, and separate au pair quarters, the amenities at 801 Turkey Run Road complement the distinctive architecture, classical detailing, and fine finishes of this truly extraordinary property.