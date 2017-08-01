TissueTech, Inc. Names Dr. Herbert B. Slade as Chief Medical Officer

TissueTech, Inc. announced today that Herbert B. Slade, MD, has been named the company’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Slade, who will lead the execution of TissueTech’s clinical research strategies and be the primary liaison for medical affairs, has more than 25 years of healthcare industry-based experience, most recently at Smith & Nephew plc, where he was CMO and Senior Vice President of Research and Development for the wound care division.

Dr. Slade’s previous research background includes prestigious work with Dr. Jonas Salk, who developed one of the first successful polio vaccines. Dr. Salk recruited Dr. Slade from academia to develop an HIV therapeutic vaccine joint venture, where Dr. Slade held the position of Director of AIDS and Immunology at Rhône-Poulenc Rorer.

Dr. Slade later became CMO of 3M Pharmaceuticals for 12 years. Following that appointment, he joined DFB Pharmaceuticals, serving as CMO for Healthpoint Biotherapeutics. After Healthpoint was acquired by Smith & Nephew in 2012, Slade’s role expanded to include their wound care division.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I join the TissueTech executive team. As the first company to commercialize amniotic membrane based technologies for clinical use, it is a pioneer in the field of regenerative medicine,” said Dr. Slade. “The company has an innovative vision for the future development of this platform technology, and I know that my experience in clinical development can be an asset to support the company in achieving those objectives.”

Dr. Slade received his undergraduate degree in biology from Hamilton College and his M.D. from State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York.

“In addition to being a dual board-certified subspecialist in pediatrics and clinical immunology, Dr. Slade has played pivotal roles in key medical research for a number of reputable companies,” said Amy Tseng, Chief Executive Officer of TissueTech. “As our company continues to grow – we recently achieved the milestone of 300,000 human implants performed by clinicians –an individual with the credentials and knowledge that Dr. Slade provides necessary support for our mission to continue to provide clinicians with advanced regenerative medicine therapies that improve patients’ lives.”

About TissueTech, Inc.

TissueTech, Inc., the parent company of Amniox Medical, Inc. and Bio-Tissue, Inc., pioneered the development and clinical application of regenerative, amniotic tissue-based products. Amniox Medical markets products for use in the musculoskeletal and wound care markets; Bio-Tissue markets products for the ophthalmology and optometry markets. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has supported TissueTech’s research with more than 30 continuous years of research grants. Since the company’s inception, clinicians have performed more than 300,000 human implants of the company’s products and published more than 300 peer-reviewed studies supporting its technology platform. The company’s first product, AmnioGraft®, is the only tissue graft designated by the FDA as homologous for promoting ophthalmic wound healing while suppressing scarring and inflammation.