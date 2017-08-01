NFI Recognized as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL

Our ability to provide custom solutions and serve customers as more than just a provider, but as a strategic supply chain partner differentiates NFI in the 3PL market.

NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, based out of Cherry Hill, N.J., has been named to the Top 100 3PL list by Inbound Logistics magazine. Featured in the July edition, the list provides readers with the top supply chain service providers. Editors select from hundreds of providers, determining the companies the publication feels are best equipped to meet the needs of shippers in today’s fast-paced industry.

Family owned since 1932, NFI provides customers with logistics solutions as a complete end-to-end supply chain provider. NFI’s suite of services includes dedicated transportation, distribution, global logistics, brokerage, transportation management, intermodal, and commercial real estate.

“NFI is honored to be recognized again on the top 100 3PL list,” said CEO, Sid Brown. “Our ability to provide custom solutions and serve customers as more than just a provider, but as a strategic supply chain partner differentiates NFI in the 3PL market. We will continue to look for opportunities for growth that enhance the customer experience and help them succeed.”

NFI is an agile provider that prides itself on molding to the needs of its customers, and is growing at an exciting pace with more than 33.5 million square feet of warehousing space across North America and a dedicated transportation fleet of over 2,200 tractors. NFI continues to grow, increasing in capabilities and industries served. In 2016, NFI acquired Dominion Warehousing & Distribution, a Canadian 3PL, and United Express, a brokerage company. The 3PL provides solutions across many industries including food and beverage, retail, specialty chemical, manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods. With specialized services and equipment such as refrigerated trailers, conestogas, tankers, and flatbeds, NFI provides customers the comfort in knowing their supply chain needs are met, freeing up the time for customers to focus on business development and growth.

About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 8,400 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 33.5 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its company-owned fleet consists of over 2,200 tractors and 8,300 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 325 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

About Inbound Logistics -- Inbound Logistics the leading trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com.