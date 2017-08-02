BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy (BioPlus), one of the nation’s leading innovative specialty pharmacies, proudly announces a #1 ranking in patient satisfaction of independent specialty pharmacies in the recent Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey (Quarter 1, 2017) conducted by Zitter Health Insights.

“Our top ranking with patient satisfaction means the world to us at BioPlus. To hear that 83% of BioPlus patients would likely recommend BioPlus to their friends and family members shows that our mission and goals are coming to fruition,” says Nick Maroulis, Pharm.D., Vice President of Specialty Pharmacy Services at BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy.

BioPlus scored very high in a ‘Net Promoter Score,’ which is a metric used to gauge consumer loyalty. BioPlus’ NPS score of 75 indicates that we perform above average and that the majority of consumers recommend our company. BioPlus scored particularly well with multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, hepatitis C, and oncology patients. This NPS score put BioPlus as the leader of all independent specialty pharmacies in this survey.

This survey offers in-depth patient research into specialty pharmacies to understand performance, services, and marketing differentiation. This patient survey focused on such things as how patients felt about selecting a specialty pharmacy, the process of finding financial assistance, patient touch points, time to ship/fill, and patient loyalty. BioPlus patients reported that they would be very unhappy if they were forced to switch to a different specialty pharmacy, serving as yet another indicator that they are satisfied customers.

This survey indirectly revealed a high level of satisfaction from the physicians BioPlus works with, since patients reported that their doctors played a large role in the decision to switch to BioPlus. Of patients who have used another specialty pharmacy in the past, 30% now use BioPlus because their physician recommended a change to BioPlus.

The Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey conducted by Zitter Health Insights covered the first quarter of 2017 and was based on a panel of 4,000 patients covering 14 specialty pharmacy treatment areas, including hepatitis C, oncology, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and multiple sclerosis.

About BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy is a leading independent, national specialty pharmacy and the first and only specialty pharmacy to offer a two-hour turnaround from referral to patient acceptance. Our company celebrates 28 years of innovative excellence in specialty pharmacy, working closely with payers and the pharmaceutical industry, as well as with prescribers to get prompt treatment for patients, and directly supporting our patients nationwide to achieve optimal health outcomes. We provide a complete range of specialty services, including for hepatitis C, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other complex, chronic conditions. BioPlus, a privately-held, pharmacist-owned company based in Altamonte Springs, Florida, is accredited by URAC, VIPPS, and ACHC with a Distinction in Oncology.

