MorganFranklin Consulting Names Steve Boyce Chief Financial Officer

MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today the appointment of Steve Boyce as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer. Boyce is a seasoned finance executive and joins MorganFranklin from NeuStar, a technology infrastructure business that provides information services and data analytics. During Boyce’s eleven year tenure at NeuStar, where he most recently served as Vice President, Finance, Treasurer & Head of Accounting, he played a key role in several complex transactions including acquisitions, debt financings, equity offerings, and Neustar’s initial public offering, which was named “2005 IPO of the Year” by Renaissance Capital LLC and International Financing Review.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve Boyce to our team at MorganFranklin,” said Chris Mann, the firm’s Managing Partner and CEO. “In addition to his exceptional talent and experience, he brings great perspective to our leadership team, having previously been a MorganFranklin client and understanding our operating model. We look forward to Steve’s contributions as we continue executing on our strategic vision as a firm.”

In addition to his work at NeuStar, Boyce has worked in senior finance roles at RollStream and CoStar Group. Boyce started his career in the Entrepreneurial Services group at Ernst & Young LLP where he worked extensively with emerging growth companies, primarily in the technology, communications and entertainment industries.

“As a former client, I have had the opportunity to see the dedication and innovation the MorganFranklin team delivers to the market on a daily basis,” said Boyce. “I am excited to join MorganFranklin at this exciting time in the firm’s history and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”

Boyce passed the Certified Public Accountant exam in the Commonwealth of Virginia and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from James Madison University.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting (http://www.morganfranklin.com) is a global management and technology consulting firm that works with leading businesses and government. The firm helps organizations solve their most pressing challenges and address critical finance, technology, and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in Atlanta and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe.

MorganFranklin Consulting is the brand name referring to the global organization of MorganFranklin, Inc. and its subsidiary MorganFranklin Consulting, LLC.

