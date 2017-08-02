Through its educational series, SGF physician will host in-person seminars and online webinars that offer valuable insight and information for current patients, new patients, and information seekers.

With 40,000 Shady Grove Fertility babies born and counting—more than any other center in the nation—it is the practice’s mission to not only help make people’s dreams of parenthood a reality, but to also educate others about being proactive about their fertility and avoid delay when seeking help.

Through its educational series, physician experts from the practice will host in-person seminars and online webinars that offer valuable insight and information for current patients, new patients, and information seekers. Topics range from infertility basics, diagnosing infertility, treatment options, success rates, financial programs, and more. To make each event as informative as possible, all events—either virtual or in-person—conclude with a question and answer with the physician expert.

As more women are starting families later in life, egg freezing—an elective fertility preservation option offered at Shady Grove Fertility—allows women who want a baby but are not ready to build their family just yet, an option to preserve their fertility for the future. Shady Grove Fertility’s egg freezing seminar will cover the modern day technological advances that make egg freezing possible, what patients can expect through the process, why egg freezing is a viable option to preserving a women’s fertility, and financial options that make egg freezing affordable.

Due to the increasing demand from women who realize age’s impact on their biological clock, Shady Grove Fertility has created a discounted financial program that brings egg freezing within reach for more women. The practice has recently launched a new financial package for egg freezing with payments as low as $195/month including long-term storage.

“The first step to deciding if egg freezing is the right choice for each patient is to test their fertility. Testing a patient’s fertility provides key information into their fertility potential and will help to determine if and when egg freezing is in fact the right choice for them,” says Dr. Andrea Reh, of Shady Grove Fertility’s Arlington, VA and Fredericksburg, VA offices, who will be hosting the egg freezing seminar on Wednesday, August 15 and webinar on Wednesday, August 30.

Many women are unaware of what is normal vs. abnormal when it comes to their menstrual cycle. What many women don’t realize is that their menstrual cycles can provide valuable insights into their fertility and overall ability to conceive. “What Your Menstrual Cycle Says about Your Fertility” webinar will cover the basics of menstruation and ovulation, irregular vs. normal cycles, and the signs to look for that signal when to see a fertility specialist.

“Irregular or no ovulation makes conception very difficult without intervention. If you do not have a normal monthly menstrual cycle, no matter the amount of time you’ve been trying to conceive, you should be evaluated by a fertility specialist,” says Dr. Paulette Browne of Shady Grove Fertility’s Fair Oaks, VA office. Dr. Browne will be hosting the webinar “What Your Menstrual Cycle Says about Your Fertility” on Thursday, August 31 at noon.

While all SGF in-person and online events are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the Shady Grove Fertility calendar of events.

Upcoming August Seminars

August 3 | Reading, PA | Reading Open House | Dr. Kara Nguyen

August 3 | Fair Oaks, VA | What to Expect When You’re Not Expecting | Dr. Shruti Malik

August 10 | Bala Cynwyd, PA | Bala Cynwyd Open House | Dr. Ryan Martin

August 15 | Arlington, VA | Egg Freezing Seminar | Dr. Andrea Reh

August 17 | Columbia, MD | What to Expect When You’re Not Expecting | Dr. Stephanie Beall

August 30 | Baltimore Harbor, MD | Baltimore Harbor Open House | Dr. Howard McClamrock

Upcoming August Webinars

August 2 | Webinar | What to Expect When You’re Not Expecting | Dr. Eugene Katz

August 8 | Webinar | Donor Egg Treatment | Dr. Gilbert Mottla

August 9 | Webinar | Getting Started | Dr. Isaac Sasson

August 10 | Webinar | Male Factor Infertility | Dr. Paul Shin

August 16 | Webinar | Out-of-State Donor Egg Webinar | Dr. Eric Levens

August 16 | Webinar | Become an Egg Donor | Egg Donor Liaison Team

August 17 | Webinar | Financial Options | Patient Financial Team

August 29 | Webinar | I need to see a fertility specialist.. now what? | Dr. Ricardo Yazigi

August 30 | Webinar | Egg Freezing | Dr. Andrea Reh

August 31 | Webinar | What Your Menstrual Cycle Says about Your Fertility | Dr. Paulette Browne

