Union County, New Jersey: The Counseling Center at Clark is now hosting SMART Recovery Meetings at their facility in Clark, NJ. The abstinence based, recovery support group meetings are intended to help people recover from addictions to drugs, alcohol, gambling, sex and spending money with the goal of achieving a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The program can help people handle their addiction through self‐empowerment. Meetings are no cost, coffee and snacks will be provided.

Michael Chenkin, Clinical Director for The Counseling Center at Clark said, "I've seen SMART Recovery meetings work for those struggling with addiction where a 12 step program didn't, and work when combined with other methods including 12 step programs. It’s important that we support those in recovery along each step of their journey since no one size fits all."

Attendees of SMART Meetings:



Learn tools for addiction recovery based on the latest scientific research

Participate in a community which includes self empowering mutual help groups

Attend face to face meetings, and have access to online meetings

Meeting Details

Starting August 15th

Every Tuesday

7:30pm to 9:00pm

The Counseling Center at Clark

60 Walnut Ave

Suite 200

Clark, New Jersey 07066

You can read more about SMART Recovery meetings on The Counseling Center at Clark website at https://clarkcounselingcenter.com/smart-recovery/

About The Counseling Center at Clark: The Counseling Center at Clark is an outpatient substance abuse treatment center for adults seeking treatment for addiction, alcoholism, and co‐occurring disorders associated with addiction and substance use. The Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) combines evidence based, state of the art treatment with recovery principles. The IOP is an intense, focused experience designed to enable sober and productive living.