Lightspeed Names Christine Clark Senior Vice President, Americas Sales

New Sales Leadership to Drive Client Strategy

Lightspeed today announced that Christine Clark has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Americas Sales, effective immediately. Clark will report to Jennifer Carrea, Chief Executive Officer of the Americas and Global Health, and will sit on the regional leadership committee.

Clark’s expertise in data-driven, multi-channel sales will complement Lightspeed’s strategy as the company continues to expand its mobile capabilities and help brands discover truth through data. In her new role, Clark will be responsible for building and leading a comprehensive sales approach to broaden Lightspeed’s market reach and strengthen its client relationships. Working closely with the marketing and sales teams, she will focus on unifying sales operations across the region and generating new revenue streams in the data space.

“We were looking for a person with a particular blend of skills -- successful commercial sales, creativity and strong leadership; Christine is a perfect fit,” said Carrea. “Her proven experience building digital businesses and her relentless entrepreneurial drive will provide a solid, strategic direction.”

Previous to joining the organization, Clark served as EVP, Sales and Marketing at Brand Connections. In this role, she successfully focused on building a best-in-class sales team that significantly increased revenue while building strategic relationships with top tier brands including, Netflix, Unilever, Nestle, Clorox and Starbucks. Simultaneously, she created a compelling, go-to-market story for Brand Connections that resonated across the organization and throughout the marketplace.

“Digital technologies are creating new opportunities to bring consumers and brands together. Lightspeed enjoys an enviable position in the market; I look forward to helping the team expand our leadership in this exciting space,” Clark stated.

