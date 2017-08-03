The highly acclaimed and award-winning series hosted by Rob Lowe, "Success Files," will focus on collegiate medical programs in its upcoming episode. The program, which features important news stories, innovative inventions, and other significant topics, is developed for PBS Member stations.

Collegiate medical programs help prepare pre-medical students for their future careers and their time in medical school. As interns, pre-medical students can learn about the various types of specialties and programs they might want to pursue. It is essential for these students to be exposed to different types of medicine and surgeries in order to gain a fully informed picture of the medical field. This can also introduce students to lesser known fields that are in need of highly qualified doctors. This upcoming Success Files segment will explore the benefits, consequences, and the future of collegiate medical programs. It will feature some collegiate medical programs and dive into the life of a pre-medical student.

The series is anchored by a highly experienced production team and hosted by the illustrious actor Rob Lowe, who is best known for his roles in blockbuster movies such as St. Elmo's Fire. The series focuses on issues that matter to our society, from climate change to medicine.