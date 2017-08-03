As cloud services continue to dominate the market, the need for channel partners to sell and deliver on business value versus technical expertise will accelerate.

SBS Group, a leading information technology services and consulting firm, has announced they will be presenting a webcast with Scott Bekker of Redmond Channel Partner to help Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSP’s) understand how changes in the business environment for Microsoft partners has made the addition of a Microsoft Dynamics 365 practice a crucial element for continued success. The webcast will take place Tuesday August 15th at 12 p.m. ET.

Entitled “Why the Channel Needs to Embrace Dynamics 365 to Stay Relevant,” the webcast will also highlight SBS Group’s Stratos Cloud Alliance, a new program for partners looking to expand their breadth of solutions while minimizing investment. Attendees will be introduced to Stratos Cloud Alliance’s turnkey initiative, Stratos Dynamics Digital Transformation (S2DT), a program to help partners build a Microsoft Dynamics 365 practice in 30 days.

“Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft's recent partner management changes, has shattered the historic divide between Dynamics partners and the rest of the channel. As cloud services continue to dominate the market, the need for channel partners to sell and deliver on business value versus technical expertise will accelerate,” says Bekker. “Microsoft is working with a new indirect provider, the Stratos Cloud Alliance, to assist partners interested in adding Dynamics 365 to differentiate, increase customer stickiness, and open new revenue streams.”

Bekker will be joined by SBS presenters Jim Bowman and Scott May. Bowman is the Chief Executive Officer at SBS Group and May is the Director of Channel Programs, Stratos Cloud Alliance at SBS Group.

Registration for the webcast is free. To register, visit https://rcpmag.com/webcasts/2017/07/sbs-group-aug15.aspx?partnerref=SBS

