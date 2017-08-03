Site 1001 Joins Cleantech San Diego

We want to help buildings run better, reduce wasted water, conserve energy and have a longer lifespan. Buildings using new technology to meet these goals are smart buildings and the foundation necessary for smart cities.

Smart building management technology startup Site 1001 today announced it has joined Cleantech San Diego / Smart Cities San Diego. The organization, a collaboration between public, private, and academic organizations, is working to develop and implement clean energy and smart cities initiatives in the greater San Diego region. Site 1001 is the developer of an intelligent building management and maintenance software platform that uses AI to help building managers prevent equipment failures, eliminate waste and operate more efficiently.

“We are excited to become a member of Cleantech San Diego and participate in the groundbreaking work the organization is doing in clean energy, sustainability and economic growth,” said Cleve Adams, CEO of Site 1001. “We want to help buildings run better, reduce wasted water, conserve energy and have a longer lifespan. Buildings using new technology to meet these goals are smart buildings and the foundation necessary for smart cities.”

Experts estimate that 30%-50% of all energy and water consumption, carbon emissions and waste within a city comes from its buildings, many of which aren’t maintained or operated to ensure optimal performance. Site 1001’s technology is designed to give building managers highly detailed operations and maintenance information about all of their building systems so they can troubleshoot problems quickly, reduce waste and improve a building’s efficiency across the board.

"We are pleased to welcome Site 1001 as a new member of Cleantech San Diego and excited to add their innovative smart building technology to the suite of solutions driving the San Diego region’s smart cities efforts forward," said Cleantech San Diego President and CEO Jason Anderson.

Site 1001 and Cleantech San Diego will promote the adoption of smart IoT and cleantech economy initiatives through private-public-academic landscape collaboration. Interested in getting involved? Visit the Site 1001 event page for more information about where we’ll be next.

About Site 1001

Site 1001 is the developer of an intelligent facilities management platform that uses core building information, building systems and sensor data in combination with a powerful machine learning engine to put the “smart” in “smart buildings.” Cloud-based, mobile first, and location-aware, Site 1001 helps building owners, operators and facilities managers improve whole building performance by delivering detailed operations and maintenance information on every building component, from the major mechanical and electrical systems down to wall and floor finishes, when and where it’s needed. Site 1001’s AI technology continuously monitors building operations to anticipate maintenance needs and can both notify personnel as well as automatically interact with building systems to correct issues. Site 1001 makes it simple to improve efficiency, slash maintenance costs, and extend equipment lifecycles without increasing personnel requirements or workloads.

The company is based in Kansas City, Missouri, has sales offices in Southern California, and Raleigh, North Carolina, and operates a research and development lab in Bend, Oregon. For more information, visit http://www.site1001.com on the web, email info(at)site1001(dot)com, or call +1 (949) 276-6300.

Media Inquiries:

Lauren Edwards +1 (949) 276-8053

lauren.edwards(at)site1001(dot)com