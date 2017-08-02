KiraKira Studio brings Japanese innovation to UK cosmetics

KiraKira Studio Spending many years travelling in Asia, I was inspired by the Japanese approach to beauty but noticed that there had been no real effort to introduce their philosophies to the Western market.

From music and style, through to food and art, today, a distinctly Japanese influence can be seen in all aspects of British culture. But, although Japanese culture has been a key influence on the UK beauty industry for many years, the benefits of the Japanese approach to skincare have not been widely recognised…until now.

Inspired and motivated by the Japanese approach to skincare, KiraKira Studios is an innovative supplier of high performance cosmetics and make-up products that embody the Japanese approach to skincare.

Created in Japan with the unique needs of the British beauty industry in mind, KiraKira’s range of products brings together elements of traditional Japanese philosophy with natural, active ingredients and methods designed to deliver optimum results for women in the UK.

The brand’s founder, Renate Bergman, said: “Spending many years travelling in Asia, I was inspired by the Japanese approach to beauty but noticed that there had been no real effort to introduce their philosophies to the Western market.

“With a large following of beauty professionals, consumers, and celebrities, the Japanese industry has become renowned for its high standards, with products that deliver fantastic results, elegant packaging, and iconic branding. With the launch of KiraKira Studios, we hope to bring the Japanese approach to skincare to the UK.”

KiraKira will launch with their signature AHA 2-in-1 Facial Wash – a powerful make-up remover and facial wash that calls upon an all natural ingredients list, featuring Citric, Glycolic, and Steralic acids to remove make-up, dirt, oil, and impurities, to rejuvenate the skin and leave it fresh and bright.

Other products set to launch in the coming months include CCC Defence Veil Liquid – a duel purpose foundation that protects and moisturises whilst providing coverage – and CCC Defence Veil Powder, which protects the skin whilst creating a flawless base.

All of the products in the KiraKira range are made in Japan, using the very latest Japanese innovations and technologies. Containing at least 80% natural ingredients, the products are also free from harsh and harmful chemicals that can be potentially damaging to the skin.

Renate added: “Japan has high standards when it comes to skincare, meaning that only the finest ingredients are used in their products. Whilst the UK market tends to focus on the look and feel of products rather than results, Japanese products are made from natural ingredients that provide only goodness to the skin. This makes them ideal for sensitive skin or anyone who wants to avoid applying harsh chemicals to their skin.

With a firm focus on social responsibility, environmental protection, and financial stability, KiraKira is committed to supporting animal welfare, with 20% of profits being donated to animal rescue programmes, supporting volunteer projects, research and studies, and animal-activist groups all around the world.

