Amie Teske Joins symplr as Vice President of Sales

www.symplr.com Amie’s enterprise sales and leadership expertise in the healthcare industry made her the perfect candidate to lead the charge for our Cactus provider management sales organization.

symplr®, a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) based healthcare compliance and credentialing solutions, today announced that Amie Teske has joined symplr as Vice President of Sales for the Cactus Provider Management Solution. In her 19 years of healthcare sales and executive leadership, Teske has developed a deep understanding of the healthcare industry and healthcare technology, while cultivating beneficial relationships with many health systems, payers, partners and vendors.

“Amie’s enterprise sales and leadership expertise in the healthcare industry made her the perfect candidate to lead the charge for our Cactus provider management sales organization,” said Rick Pleczko, President and CEO of symplr. “Cactus is the gold standard provider management platform, implemented at thousands of healthcare facilities in the U.S. and Canada, and Amie’s experience and prowess will drive our next generation of growth.”

Prior to her role at symplr, Teske founded Topline Advisory, a sales advisory and consulting firm. After years serving in various sales leadership and executive roles at Cerner Corporation, Streamline Health and Perceptive Software, Teske was tapped to lead Lexmark Enterprise Software’s global healthcare strategy, operations and go-to market approach. This included hiring an executive team, launching new products, refining the product portfolio, and identifying and targeting new healthcare markets to increase revenue and profitability.

“Through a combination of strategic moves and hard work, symplr has become the leader in healthcare compliance solutions,” Teske said. “I’m thrilled to lead the Cactus provider management sales team as we continue to increase symplr’s upward momentum.”

About Amie Teske, Vice President of Sales, Cactus Provider Management Solution

As Vice President of Sales, Amie Teske is responsible for building, motivating and leading the Cactus Provider Management sales organization. In her role, she defines the strategy for sales growth, building relationships with key healthcare facilities, and collaborating with symplr product and operations teams to take new solutions to market. Teske previously founded Topline Advisory, a sales advisory and consulting firm. Prior to that role, she led the global healthcare strategy at Lexmark Enterprise Software. She also served in various sales leadership and executive roles at Streamline Health, Perceptive Software and Cerner Corporation.

Teske holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in MIS from the University of Kansas, Lawrence.

About symplr

Founded in 2006, symplr is an industry leader in compliance and credentialing Software as a Service solutions that help healthcare organizations mitigate risk and ensure compliance. symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare compliance and credentialing simpler for all constituents of the healthcare community. For more information or to contact symplr, visit http://www.symplr.com/ or (866) 373-9725.