Con-Flab is Liquid 11’s New Conference Calling Product

Users’ arguments for sticking to phone conferencing centred around it being fast to set up, the ability to access the conference from any location and on any device - mobile or landline, and the ability to have callers join from international locations.

Would one think it crazy if they learned that a company has made a significant investment in a free conferencing product offering “old-fashioned” technology when almost every mobile phone has advanced video conference calling as part of its free features? Liquid 11, a UK tech company, has done just that, but why?

Phone call conferencing is still the number one form or remote colabaration, for a simple, yet surprising, reason – vanity!

People just don’t like seeing themselves in the camera. A selfie is one thing but watching oneself for an hour during a meeting, with all the inadvertent facial expressions they might be making, is quite another.

Are they dressed for the call? Is the room they’re in tidy? Is their makeup right? Are they having a bad hair day? Are they in the car? What if they accidently touch their nose?! Vanity is truly the lever with which Archimedes would have lifted the Earth.

Other more practical reasons people give as to why they aren’t fanatics about video conferencing included: most mobile phone conference products only work across the same operating system and won’t work between an Android and an Apple device. Also, some companies’ Firewall block video feeds for security reasons, so users are unable to connect from their PCs.

The technological advancement in the past decade means that making a conference call is now available at almost no costs. With Con-Flab, for example, one can call for free from a mobile phone using their existing inclusive minutes on their contract costing them nothing at all!

The most powerful argument driving the continued use of conference calling is the fact that one doesn’t need to leave their office in order to collaborate. This reduces the time and costs spent on physically attending a meeting and helps businesses work smarter.

Con-Flab boasts over 28,000 users in the UK and with the addition of a new Outlook add-on and mobile apps this month this number is set to increase. Try out Con-Flab at https://www.con-flab.co.uk/.