HotelPlanner.com, the leading provider of online group hotel bookings worldwide, is pleased to announce the categories and nominees for the 2017 American Group Travel Awards (AGTA), an event recognizing the leading suppliers delivering outstanding services and group travel experiences in North America. Voting in now officially open and will run through mid-October at https://americangrouptravelawards.com

The fourth annual awards gala, hosted by documentary film producer and former MSNBC host Dylan Ratigan, will take place on November 13th in New York City at the Diamond Horseshoe Theatre in the Paramount Hotel. Entertainment and performances will take place throughout the evening, including music by New York’s DJ Dalton, a Diamond raffle giveaway, and more to be announced soon.

“Make your voice heard by voting for your favorites in group travel today,” said Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder and CEO of HotelPlanner.com. “We look forward to celebrating the best of the best in group travel together. AGTA is a night to recognize achievement, enjoy entertainment and mingle with some of the industry’s most respected executives, travel organizers, and journalists.”

Twenty-two categories will be presented, including nominations for airlines, cruises, ground transportation, hotels, travel agencies and more. This year, HotelPlanner.com will announce three new categories, including Best Convention Center, Best New/Emerging Hotel Brand, and Best Travel Media Outlet. Each category and nominee was selected by a panel of travel and hospitality industry experts who made selections based on quality of services, experiences, and customer satisfaction for group travelers.

The categories and nominees for the 2017 American Group Travel Awards are:

Best Hotel Brand- Full Service



Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Hyatt Hotels

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Best Hotel Brand- Limited Service



Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Cambria hotels & suites

Hampton by Hilton

Holiday Inn Express

Hyatt Place

La Quinta Inns & Suites

Red Roof

Residence Inn by Marriott

Best Hotel Brand- Luxury



Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Park Hyatt

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Best Hotel Brand- Boutique



Andaz Hotels by Hyatt

Joie de Vivre

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Radisson Blu

The Redbury Hotels

TRYP by Wyndham

Best Destination Resort Brand



Grand Hyatt Hotels

Hard Rock Hotels

Iberostar Hotels & Resorts

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts

Sandals Resorts International

Westgate Resorts

Best Sports Team Travel Hotel Brand



Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels

Days Inn

Hampton by Hilton

Holiday Inn Express

Hyatt Place

Red Roof

Best Casino Hotel



ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas

Bellagio Las Vegas

Caesars Palace Las Vegas

Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Venetian/Palazzo

Wynn/Encore Las Vegas

Best Wedding Hotel



Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Hotel del Coronado- San Diego

The Biltmore Miami- Coral Gables

The Breakers- Palm Beach

The Drake Hotel- Chicago

Waldorf Astoria New York

Best Independent Hotel Brand



Affinia Hotel Collection

Ayres Hotels

Omni Hotels & Resorts

Sonesta Hotels and Resorts

Trump Hotels

Virgin Hotels

Westgate Resorts

Best Extended Stay Brand



Candlewood/Staybridge Suites

Crossland Economy Studios

Extended Stay America

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham

Homewood Suites by Hilton

Suburban Extended Stay Hotel by Choice Hotels

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

WoodSpring Suites

Best Golf and Spa Resort



Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Pebble Beach Resorts- CA

Pinehurst Resort- NC

Streamsong Resort • Golf • Spa

The Broadmoor- CO

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club- MA

Best Convention Center



Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center- NYC

Las Vegas Convention Center

McCormick Place- Chicago

Music City Center- Nashville

San Diego Convention Center

Sands Expo- Las Vegas

Best Airline



American Airlines

Delta

JetBlue

Southwest

United

Best Ocean Cruise Line



Carnival

Celebrity Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

Best Car Rental Company



Alamo

Avis

Budget

Enterprise

Hertz

Thrifty

Best Ground Transportation



Big Bus Tours

BusBank

Buster

Gray Line

SuperShuttle

Trailways

US Coachways

Best New/Emerging Hotel Brand



Cambria hotels & suites

enVision Hotels by Choice Hotels

GLō Hotels by Best Western

Hyatt Centric

Tru by Hilton

Moxy Hotels by Marriott

Best Beach Destination



Cancun, MX

Maui, HI

Miami Beach, FL

Myrtle Beach, SC

Nassau, BHS

San Diego, CA

South Padre Island, TX

Best City CVB



Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Las Vegas, NV

New Orleans, LA

New York City, NY

Orlando, FL

Washington, D.C.

Best Live Stage/Theatrical/Musical Performance



Aladdin

Groundhog Day

Hamilton

Hello, Dolly!

School of Rock- The Musical

The Phantom of the Opera

Wicked

Best Travel Media Outlet



Business Travel News

Groups Today

Leisure Group Travel

Meetings & Conventions

MeetingsNet

Smart Meetings

The Group Travel Leader

Best Online Travel Agency



Expedia

Getaroom

Hotels.com

Hotwire

Orbitz

Priceline.com

Travelocity

For more information on this year’s 2017 American Group Travel Awards, please visit americangrouptravelawards.com and follow #AGTAwards on Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest event updates.

About American Group Travel Awards:

The American Group Travel Awards (AGTA) was created by Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner.com, and Peter Stonham, Editorial Director at Landor Travel Publications. Mr. Hentschel and Mr. Stonham organized the AGTA to recognize all the effort and dedication that organizations in the United States put into providing group travelers with exceptional travel experiences.

The concept was introduced into the marketplace by Peter Stonham who, with Group Travel Organiser, have been providing group travelers with information and ideas for group travel trips since 1988. The event in London, called the UK Group Travel Awards, is attended by nearly 500 attendees and awards are provided in 23 categories.

HotelPlanner and Landor Travel Publications also launched the European Group Travel Awards which took place in Berlin, Germany on March 9th, 2017 at the Intercontinental Hotel Berlin. The European Group Travel Awards recognizes the finest suppliers on the continent that specialize in group travel.

HotelPlanner and Group Travel Organiser believe that the group market will continue to grow. Shared travel experiences with family and friends and by corporations and businesses help build more productive relationships and memories that last a lifetime.