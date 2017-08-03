We look forward to celebrating the best of the best in group travel together. AGTA is a night to recognize achievement, enjoy entertainment and mingle with some of the industry’s most respected executives, travel organizers, and journalists.
HotelPlanner.com, the leading provider of online group hotel bookings worldwide, is pleased to announce the categories and nominees for the 2017 American Group Travel Awards (AGTA), an event recognizing the leading suppliers delivering outstanding services and group travel experiences in North America. Voting in now officially open and will run through mid-October at https://americangrouptravelawards.com
The fourth annual awards gala, hosted by documentary film producer and former MSNBC host Dylan Ratigan, will take place on November 13th in New York City at the Diamond Horseshoe Theatre in the Paramount Hotel. Entertainment and performances will take place throughout the evening, including music by New York’s DJ Dalton, a Diamond raffle giveaway, and more to be announced soon.
“Make your voice heard by voting for your favorites in group travel today,” said Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder and CEO of HotelPlanner.com. “We look forward to celebrating the best of the best in group travel together. AGTA is a night to recognize achievement, enjoy entertainment and mingle with some of the industry’s most respected executives, travel organizers, and journalists.”
Twenty-two categories will be presented, including nominations for airlines, cruises, ground transportation, hotels, travel agencies and more. This year, HotelPlanner.com will announce three new categories, including Best Convention Center, Best New/Emerging Hotel Brand, and Best Travel Media Outlet. Each category and nominee was selected by a panel of travel and hospitality industry experts who made selections based on quality of services, experiences, and customer satisfaction for group travelers.
The categories and nominees for the 2017 American Group Travel Awards are:
Best Hotel Brand- Full Service
- Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
- Hilton Hotels & Resorts
- Hyatt Hotels
- InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
- Marriott Hotels & Resorts
- Wyndham Hotels and Resorts
Best Hotel Brand- Limited Service
- Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Cambria hotels & suites
- Hampton by Hilton
- Holiday Inn Express
- Hyatt Place
- La Quinta Inns & Suites
- Red Roof
- Residence Inn by Marriott
Best Hotel Brand- Luxury
- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
- InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
- Park Hyatt
- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company
- Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts
Best Hotel Brand- Boutique
- Andaz Hotels by Hyatt
- Joie de Vivre
- Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
- Radisson Blu
- The Redbury Hotels
- TRYP by Wyndham
Best Destination Resort Brand
- Grand Hyatt Hotels
- Hard Rock Hotels
- Iberostar Hotels & Resorts
- Outrigger Hotels and Resorts
- Sandals Resorts International
- Westgate Resorts
Best Sports Team Travel Hotel Brand
- Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels
- Days Inn
- Hampton by Hilton
- Holiday Inn Express
- Hyatt Place
- Red Roof
Best Casino Hotel
- ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas
- Bellagio Las Vegas
- Caesars Palace Las Vegas
- Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower
- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- The Venetian/Palazzo
- Wynn/Encore Las Vegas
Best Wedding Hotel
- Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas
- Hotel del Coronado- San Diego
- The Biltmore Miami- Coral Gables
- The Breakers- Palm Beach
- The Drake Hotel- Chicago
- Waldorf Astoria New York
Best Independent Hotel Brand
- Affinia Hotel Collection
- Ayres Hotels
- Omni Hotels & Resorts
- Sonesta Hotels and Resorts
- Trump Hotels
- Virgin Hotels
- Westgate Resorts
Best Extended Stay Brand
- Candlewood/Staybridge Suites
- Crossland Economy Studios
- Extended Stay America
- Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham
- Homewood Suites by Hilton
- Suburban Extended Stay Hotel by Choice Hotels
- TownePlace Suites by Marriott
- WoodSpring Suites
Best Golf and Spa Resort
- Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
- Pebble Beach Resorts- CA
- Pinehurst Resort- NC
- Streamsong Resort • Golf • Spa
- The Broadmoor- CO
- The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples
- Wequassett Resort and Golf Club- MA
Best Convention Center
- Boston Convention and Exhibition Center
- Jacob K. Javits Convention Center- NYC
- Las Vegas Convention Center
- McCormick Place- Chicago
- Music City Center- Nashville
- San Diego Convention Center
- Sands Expo- Las Vegas
Best Airline
- American Airlines
- Delta
- JetBlue
- Southwest
- United
Best Ocean Cruise Line
- Carnival
- Celebrity Cruises
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- Princess Cruises
- Royal Caribbean International
Best Car Rental Company
- Alamo
- Avis
- Budget
- Enterprise
- Hertz
- Thrifty
Best Ground Transportation
- Big Bus Tours
- BusBank
- Buster
- Gray Line
- SuperShuttle
- Trailways
- US Coachways
Best New/Emerging Hotel Brand
- Cambria hotels & suites
- enVision Hotels by Choice Hotels
- GLō Hotels by Best Western
- Hyatt Centric
- Tru by Hilton
- Moxy Hotels by Marriott
Best Beach Destination
- Cancun, MX
- Maui, HI
- Miami Beach, FL
- Myrtle Beach, SC
- Nassau, BHS
- San Diego, CA
- South Padre Island, TX
Best City CVB
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Las Vegas, NV
- New Orleans, LA
- New York City, NY
- Orlando, FL
- Washington, D.C.
Best Live Stage/Theatrical/Musical Performance
- Aladdin
- Groundhog Day
- Hamilton
- Hello, Dolly!
- School of Rock- The Musical
- The Phantom of the Opera
- Wicked
Best Travel Media Outlet
- Business Travel News
- Groups Today
- Leisure Group Travel
- Meetings & Conventions
- MeetingsNet
- Smart Meetings
- The Group Travel Leader
Best Online Travel Agency
- Expedia
- Getaroom
- Hotels.com
- Hotwire
- Orbitz
- Priceline.com
- Travelocity
For more information on this year’s 2017 American Group Travel Awards, please visit americangrouptravelawards.com and follow #AGTAwards on Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest event updates.
About American Group Travel Awards:
The American Group Travel Awards (AGTA) was created by Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner.com, and Peter Stonham, Editorial Director at Landor Travel Publications. Mr. Hentschel and Mr. Stonham organized the AGTA to recognize all the effort and dedication that organizations in the United States put into providing group travelers with exceptional travel experiences.
The concept was introduced into the marketplace by Peter Stonham who, with Group Travel Organiser, have been providing group travelers with information and ideas for group travel trips since 1988. The event in London, called the UK Group Travel Awards, is attended by nearly 500 attendees and awards are provided in 23 categories.
HotelPlanner and Landor Travel Publications also launched the European Group Travel Awards which took place in Berlin, Germany on March 9th, 2017 at the Intercontinental Hotel Berlin. The European Group Travel Awards recognizes the finest suppliers on the continent that specialize in group travel.
HotelPlanner and Group Travel Organiser believe that the group market will continue to grow. Shared travel experiences with family and friends and by corporations and businesses help build more productive relationships and memories that last a lifetime.