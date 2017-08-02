AbsenceSoft Announces Risk Profile Product as Unique Industry Solution

FMLA & ADA Software Risk Profile represents another innovation in absence management that we are committed to delivering to the industry.

AbsenceSoft is set to announce an innovative new product today at the Disability Management Employers Coalition (DMEC) Annual Conference. The new offering, called Risk Profile, allows organizations to reduce absence durations, streamline administration, and improve employee satisfaction. Based on treatment and duration guidelines and ICD codes, this capability expands the AbsenceSoft product portfolio in a manner that no other cloud-based disability management software currently offers.

“This is an exciting day for AbsenceSoft, as we launch a product that was in development for 9 months by our global technology team” said Seth Turner, VP of Business Development. “We are proud to have collaborated closely with our customers to build a capability that leverages medical guidelines to enhancement benefits determinations”.

“Risk Profile represents another innovation in absence management that we are committed to delivering to the industry”, added Jennifer Gustafson, Product Manager at AbsenceSoft. “The beauty of the technology is that it is user-friendly and easy to configure. We went to great lengths to ensure that our most advanced customers would be able to leverage case and employee information with the additional dimensions of medical guidelines, and the ICD codes that they’re already familiar with, to instantly calculate a risk assessment score. When the leave exceeds the best practice duration, as calculated by our Risk Profile algorithms, a visual indicator is displayed directly on the case. It’s that easy.” Ms. Gustafson concluded, “This drives improved employee satisfaction, reduces durations, and saves money”.

Mr. Turner will be presenting on the impacts of AbsenceSoft’s new Risk Profile product in the customer context during a session at the DMEC Annual conference on August 2, at 1:30 PM PT. AbsenceSoft will be offering a preview of the new Risk Profile technology at Booth 200.

AbsenceSoft was founded in October 2013 and released AbsenceTracker™ in April 2014. A cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for FMLA, ADA and disability management, AbsenceTracker™ simplifies absence management for employers, TPAs, and Consultants. Learn more at http://www.absencesoft.com.

For press inquiries, contact:

Seth Turner

VP Business Development

303.548.0932

seth(at)absencesoft(dot)com