Boston Family Law Attorney Marcia J. Mavrides Named Top Rated Lawyer by the National Law Journal.

Share Article

Marcia J Mavrides, Esq. was featured as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer in the New England area in The National Law Journal.

BOSTON, MA (PRWEB)

August 18, 2017 – Marcia J Mavrides, Esq., the leading attorney at Mavrides Law, was featured in the July edition of the National Law Journal. She was recognized as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer in the New England area. The National Law Journal provides coverage of issues that mean the most to the legal community such as private practitioners, judges, corporate lawyers, government attorneys. It is an all-encompassing informational resource for the legal community.

For over 30 years, Marcia Mavrides, lead attorney at Mavrides Law, has been a recognized leader in the divorce and family law community throughout Boston and Massachusetts. Attorney Mavrides is listed in the top 5% of lawyers, and has an AV preeminent rating, has been designated among the Top Women Lawyers in Family Law several years in a row, and has been consistently named to Massachusetts and New England Superlawyers.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Marcia Mavrides
Mavrides Law
+1 (617) 723-9900
Email >
@Marcia_Mavrides
since: 11/2016
Follow >
Mavrides Law
since: 04/2012
Like >
Mavrides Law

Visit website