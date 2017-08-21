August 18, 2017 – Marcia J Mavrides, Esq., the leading attorney at Mavrides Law, was featured in the July edition of the National Law Journal. She was recognized as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer in the New England area. The National Law Journal provides coverage of issues that mean the most to the legal community such as private practitioners, judges, corporate lawyers, government attorneys. It is an all-encompassing informational resource for the legal community.

For over 30 years, Marcia Mavrides, lead attorney at Mavrides Law, has been a recognized leader in the divorce and family law community throughout Boston and Massachusetts. Attorney Mavrides is listed in the top 5% of lawyers, and has an AV preeminent rating, has been designated among the Top Women Lawyers in Family Law several years in a row, and has been consistently named to Massachusetts and New England Superlawyers.