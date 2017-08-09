Technology is coming to the door hardware space.

Travis Willis has joined PDQ Manufacturing as National Sales Manager for Integrated Locking and Access Solutions. The Leola, Pa. company is a leader in lock and hardware manufacturing and systems innovation.

Willis serves customers nationwide from his office in Fort Collins, Colo. He will play a leading part in rolling out the company’s advanced PDQ SMART™ product line.

PDQ SMART is a breakthrough in access management, combining cloud-hosted technology, intuitive interfaces, powerful features and more than 30 years of industry-leading hardware experience. It puts complete control of who can enter and exit any facility at users’ fingertips. From a single door to a multi-location facility, access management has never been easier or more secure.

Willis is responsible for customer contact in connection with the physical locks and hardware as well as the cloud-based access control systems that make up the PDQ SMART line.

“Technology is coming to the door hardware space,” Willis said, “driving it in a new direction and creating a whole new market opportunity.”

For 19 years, he has been active in the door frame and hardware industry. Before joining PDQ, he was employed with AccessNsite, Santa Maria, Calif., a division of American Direct.

He received a bachelor’s degree from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

For more on PDQ Manufacturing and its products, please visit http://www.pdqlocks.com.

About PDQ Manufacturing

Family owned and managed for over 33 years, PDQ has maintained its commitment to remain independent as a market leader, introducing cutting edge, innovative products and setting the standard for service, quality and value. Based in central Pennsylvania, PDQ serves its customers with a world-class offering of in-house engineered and manufacturing commercial-grade mortise locks, cylindrical locks, door closers, exit devices, flat goods, stand-alone electronic locks and electronic access control devices. “We’re one of the few remaining door hardware manufacturers, still family-owned, that offers that personal touch and independence that the larger, multi-national corporate conglomerates have difficultly matching. And that family spirit is what we’re able to relate to when serving our many, still family owned distributors,” said Bill Tell, Founder, President and CEO of PDQ Manufacturing. Built to exceed industry standards, PDQ’s products offer an exceptional value, quality, visual appeal and long service life, backed by the best warranty in the industry. Typical delivery is 1-3 days, with distribution centers in Kansas City, Mo., Auburn, Wash., and Salt Lake City, Utah.