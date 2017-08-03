Year Up National Capital Region Announces July 2017 Graduation

Year Up National Capital Region (“Year Up NCR”), a year-long workforce development program for low-income young adults, is proud to announce that it will host its graduation ceremony for the Class of July 2017 on August 3, 2017.

Established in February 2006, Year Up NCR provides low-income young adults, ages 18-24, with a combination of hands-on skills development, coursework eligible for college credit, corporate internships, and wraparound support. The July 2017 Graduating class is Year Up NCR’s 22nd at its Core Site and the 3rd from its partnership with Northern Virginia Community College.

President and CEO of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, John Hamre, will receive the Peter Kuchli Urban Empowerment Award. Year Up presents Urban Empowerment Awards to individuals in the community who have displayed relentless support and dedication to the organization’s mission of closing the Opportunity Divide. Dr. John Hamre will receive the award at the upcoming August graduation for helping to strengthen the relationship between Year Up NCR and CSIS.

At the January 2017 graduation, Dr. Michelle Gilliard of Venture Philanthropy Partners and Aaron Brachman and Christopher Detmer, both of Steward Partners, received Urban Empowerment Awards for their continuous stewardship, and philanthropic and community-based support of Year Up NCR over the past five years.

Capital One is a long-time partner of Year Up, both nationally and in the National Capital Region, and will be recognized at the upcoming graduation. Since 2013, Capital One has hosted over 60 Year Up interns and provided several professional development opportunities for students, including Capital One Day (twice per year) and Workforce Development Day. Within this graduating cohort, there are fifteen Year Up NCR interns at Capital One in Quality Assurance, Information Technology, and Cybersecurity roles. Capital One continues to invest in the Year Up NCR mission through philanthropic contributions and internship seats.

“Our organization could not be more proud of this promising group of students who worked so hard to get to this day and who are now equipped with the skills they need to launch their careers,” said Guylaine St. Juste, Executive Director of Year Up NCR. “We are extremely grateful to Capital One for its continued support of both Year Up NCR and the national organization. Capital One’s commitment to helping bridge the opportunity divide is manifest through its unflagging commitment to our students."

Graduation will take place at the Rachel Schlesinger Center in Alexandria, VA. Students, family, faculty, alumni and friends are invited to join Year Up NRC’s July 2017 Graduation Class on their graduation day.

About Year Up

Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college-level coursework. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to place these young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Year Up currently serves more than 3,600 students annually across 24 campuses in Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, National Capital Region, New York City, Providence, Puget Sound, South Florida and Wilmington.

To learn more, visit http://www.yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter: @YearUp