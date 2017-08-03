Get ready Longview! The Ink Life Tour Tattoo and Music Festival brings a powerhouse of world-renowned tattoo artists together with professional body piercers, Billboard musical acts and the most twisted sideshows to create a thrilling family-friendly event.

Ink Life Tour brings over 200 tattoo artists from around the country. With just about every tattoo style being represented at this event, attendees are sure to find exactly what they are looking for. They can get tattooed on the spot by national award winning artists like Roly T Rex, Jason Elliott, Brandon Albus and over 200 more!

Known for his mind-twisting antics on America’s Got Talent, Ink Life Tour brings for the first time to Longview Dan Sperry, the Anti-Conjurer. This is not your typical “pull a rabbit out of the hat” magic. Sperry, who has been described by some as David Copperfield meets Marilyn Manson, will leave you shocked and amazed when he unleashes his magic on Longview. Today Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry is one of the most sought after live entertainers in the world as his viral popularity grows and his fan base of 100s of thousands of “abricabastards” continues to gain global momentum. With guest spots on NBC, iTV, RTL, FOX, TLC, ABC and more his strange illusions and shocking comedy routines bring a refreshing and bizarre presence to the art of magic.

This year Ink Life ups the ante with live performances all three days! Performing live will be Fuel, Quiet Riot, Sick Puppies, Trapt, Drowning Pool and Scott Stapp with a full band playing all the Creed hits! The best part is the all in one admission! When you purchase a ticket it includes all the concerts and shows with kids 12 and under free! This will be an amazing rock rock

Spectators will also be wildly entertained throughout the day with incredible human suspension shows by Captain’s Side Show and Suspension Team. There will also be live tattooing competitions where artists show off their work and compete for awards.

Ink Life attendees have an opportunity to take part in the hottest competition of the weekend “King Of The Ink”. In this contest the best artists compete in a competition where they have 2.5 hours to complete the best tattoo they can. The winning artist will receive a custom Ink Life electric guitar and the canvas gets an amazing free tattoo! For the first time ever as part of “Free Tattoo Sunday, spectators can come in and get “Ink Life” tattoos for free by artists Sean Evers and Darin Owens! These tattoos are first come first serve so get there early!

Tickets for this event can be purchased at the gate or online at inklifetour.com. Admission is $40.00 for a weekend pass and $25.00 for a one-day pass. V.I.P. tickets are also available for purchase. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult and admission includes all concerts.