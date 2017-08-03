Ofinno Technologies LLC Hires 5G Communications Expert

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of this dynamic, growing company.”

Ofinno Technologies, LLC, a wireless communications research company, announced hiring Weihua Qiao, former 3GPP Core Network and Terminals Working Group 3 (CT WG3) Chairman and a 3GPP Standards expert. Weihua will play a central role in the company’s development of important 5G networking technologies.

Weihua has 17 years of experience developing communication systems from 3G to 5G with a particular focus on the core network. He is an expert on QoS, charging control, and data communication. Weihua has 10 years of experience on 3GPP standardization work and has served for 4 years as the 3GPP CT WG3 Chairman and 4 years as the 3GPP CT WG3 Vice Chairman.

“Weihua brings a tremendous level of experience working with 3GPP and the core network,” added Esmael Dinan, CEO of Ofinno Technologies, LLC. “He will be a critical team member as Ofinno moves into a phase of rapid growth and expansion.”

Ofinno’s research in 5G core includes developing network architecture and algorithms for terminal, new access and core network, and the necessary interworking functions towards both wireless and wireline networks. In addition, Ofinno’s research area also includes interworking between a 3GPP network and external nodes or networks to provide an end-to-end solution for applications.

Ofinno employs a team of highly educated, experienced scientists and engineers to handle the entire design process, from concept to completion. The company's intellectual property provides enterprises with the tools necessary to provide the latest technologies to their end users. “Ofinno is an exciting company making a big impact in the wireless communications markets,” said Weihua Qiao. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of this dynamic, growing company.”

About Ofinno:

Ofinno develops wireless technologies that address some of the most important technological issues in today’s modern life. Our wireless technology innovators create new technologies that have an astounding 67% utilization rate, producing tangible results for both wireless device users and carriers alike. At Ofinno, the people inventing the technologies are also the people in charge of the entire process, from the idea, through design, right up until the technology is sold. Ofinno’s research focuses on fundamental issues such as improving LTE-Advanced performance, Mission Critical Services, Inter-Band Carrier Aggregation, New Radio for 5G, V2X, IoT, and Power Management. Our team of scientists and engineers seek to empower mobile device users, and the carriers that serve them, through cutting-edge network performance innovations.

Ofinno is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. For more information, visit https://ofinno.com.