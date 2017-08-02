PresenceLearning We are so fortunate to have someone with her level of expertise – and shared passion for helping students with special needs – on our team.

Dara Rogoff, MS, CCC-SLP, BCS-CL was recently credentialed as a Board Certified Specialist in Child Language from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and the American Board of Child Language and Language Disorders (ABCLLD). Rogoff, the product line manager for speech-language and occupational therapy services at PresenceLearning, is one of only 76 speech-language pathologists (SLPs) nationwide to currently hold this certification as a specialist in child language.

The Clinical Specialty Certification program provides audiologists and SLPs a formalized credential recognizing advanced knowledge and skills in the area of typical and atypical development of speech and language. It also provides the public with a way to identify practitioners with specialized clinical education and experience.

“It is so essential for students with speech and language developmental delays to receive the necessary support services,” said Rogoff. “I am wholeheartedly committed to helping schools and districts provide these services. This certification is a testament to this commitment and the life-changing impact I believe therapy can have with students.”

Approval as a Board Certified Specialist is based on career experience, commitment to more than 100 hours of intermediate and advanced learning beyond a master’s degree, a research-based position statement on the clinician's personal philosophy of language development, and a case study reflecting the application of those philosophies to actual clinical practice.

“Throughout her seven years with the company, Dara has consistently demonstrated leadership and a commitment to the highest clinical quality,” said Clay Whitehead, co-founder and CEO of PresenceLearning. “We are so fortunate to have someone with her level of expertise – and shared passion for helping students with special needs – on our team.”

Rogoff is an experienced SLP who specializes in treating children, ages 0-21. Rogoff was a contributor to "A Think-Aloud and Talk-Aloud Approach to Building Language: Overcoming Disability, Delay, and Deficiency" by Feuerstien and Falk. Her approach to language development has assisted students with developmental delays, speech and language disorders, autism, and many other diagnoses. Rogoff has experience working in schools, hospitals, and private practice settings. Since 2010, she has worked for PresenceLearning dedicating her clinical knowledge to live, online service delivery of speech therapy and other related services.

To learn more about the Clinical Specialty Certification program, visit ASHA’s website at http://www.asha.org/certification/specialty/ and ABCLLD’s website at http://www.childlanguagespecialist.org/.

About PresenceLearning

PresenceLearning (http://www.presencelearning.com) is the leading telehealth network of providers of clinical services and assessments to educational organizations. The PresenceLearning care network has provided over one million sessions of live, online speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral interventions and mental health services, diagnostic services and assessments, and early childhood services for children with special needs.