using the KeyOS MultiKey Service allowed us to find a solution that helps us reach the widest audience while meeting standards which are required of us to securely deliver premium video content to our subscribers.

Fandor, the streaming service with the largest collection of independent movies, documentaries, international features and short films, has selected BuyDRM™ to provide DaaS (DRM as a Service) for Fandor’s streaming service, securing their VOD content from major studios using BuyDRM’s KeyOS™ MultiKey™ Service. Fandor currently operates as a subscription service that features over 5,000 independent films from around the world. Fandor also offers original movie-related articles and videos on their digital site.

As part of the KeyOS Multi-DRM Platform, the MultiKey Service supports the industry-leading DRMs, such as Microsoft PlayReady, Google Widevine and Apple FairPlay, which power the widest variety of premium content for consumers.

BuyDRM has pioneered DRM as a Service (DaaS), providing highly available DRM technologies through modern, easy to deploy, secure APIs. Using a variety of common programming languages, the KeyOS Platform enables major studios, content licensees and OTT operators to quickly deploy studio-approved DRM within their existing content workflows.

Michael Tuszynski, Chief Technology Officer of Fandor, stressed the importance of identifying a robust, easy to deploy solution that satisfies the requirements of studios and other content providers and commented that “using the KeyOS MultiKey Service allowed us to find a solution that helps us reach the widest audience while meeting standards which are required of us to securely deliver premium video content to our subscribers.”

Christopher Levy, CEO & Founder at BuyDRM said, “Fandor’s streaming service is currently distributed throughout the United States and Canada on a multitude of devices and platforms and is featured on Amazon Video Channels in the UK. We’re excited to be able to facilitate Fandor’s distribution to such a diverse and engaged audience.”

ABOUT BUYDRM

BuyDRM™ is a leading provider of Digital Rights Management and Content Security Services for the entertainment, enterprise, transportation and education industries with customers spanning the globe. With 17 years of market-leading experience implementing commercial DRM solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today’s largest brands.

OTT and IPTV operators, television networks, movie studios, MVPDs, telcos and premium content distributors use the BuyDRM award-winning KeyOS multi-DRM Platform to provide robust content security for their IP video offerings to a variety of connected and disconnected devices. BuyDRM customers include BBC iPlayer and BBC iPlayer Radio, BBC Worldwide, BBC TVE Singapore, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Crackle, Sony Pictures Television Networks, Warner Brothers, Showtime Networks, Deluxe, Vubiquity, Cinedigm, SONIFI Solutions, ABC Australia, Limelight Networks, AMC Networks, SingTel, Telus, Bell Media and Lufthansa Industry Solutions.

For more information please visit http://www.buydrm.com

ABOUT FANDOR

Fandor handpicks and streams over 5,000 award-winning and independently produced titles from around the world. With over 500 genres, from the classics to the latest festival favorites, Fandor connects a global community of movie lovers through curated content through its movie library, digital site and social platforms. The Company is expanding its content syndication through established and emerging OTT services and OEMs, including Amazon Channels, CenturyLink Stream and Sling. Fandor is available on desktop, iOS, Android, and on TV through Roku, AppleTV and Chromecast.

For more information, please visit http://www.fandor.com.

BuyDRM, KeyOS, the BuyDRM logo, the KeyOS logo, MultiKey, MultiPlay and MultiPack are trademarks or registered trademarks of BuyDRM, Inc. The names and logos of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2017 BuyDRM, Inc. All rights reserved.