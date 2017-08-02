Leading AMC Enters New Partnerships with Several Non-Profits

AH does not believe in the theory that one size fits all and our newest list of client partners is a great example of how well we can adapt to the needs of any organization.

AH welcomes ten new client partners who will utilize the various divisions, including full-service management, of the leading professional services firm located in Mount Laurel, NJ, and Washington, DC.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with these professional groups,” said AH CEO and President Bob Waller, Jr., CAE. “AH is committed to helping each of our new client partners achieve their goals through the delivery of programs and initiatives that benefit existing, new and potential members, while developing and executing plans that achieve results. AH does not believe in the theory that one size fits all and our newest list of client partners is a great example of how well we can adapt to the needs of any organization.”

The AH marketing and communications agency, meetings and events team, and specialists that focus on other custom solutions such as strategic planning, technology assessments, website builds and database integrations, accounting, recruitment, public affairs and lobbying, certification management, and non-dues revenue, regularly help non-profits bring their ideas to fruition.

Client partners that have recently joined AH:

•Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification- ABSNC is a not-for-profit, membership organization governed by an elected group of representatives that is focused on improving patient outcomes and consumer protection by promoting specialty nursing certification.

•American Needlepoint Guild, Inc. – ANG is an educational, non-profit organization whose purpose is educational and cultural development through participation in and encouragement of interest in the art of needlepoint.

•Athletic Trainers Society of NJ - Composed primarily of members certified by the National Athletic Trainers Association Board of Certification and/or Licensed by the New Jersey Board of Medical Examiners, ATSNJ is dedicated to the advancement, and improvement of the Athletic Training profession in the state of New Jersey.

•Center for Watershed Protection, Inc. - The Center for Watershed Protection, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to fostering responsible land and water management through applied research, direct assistance to communities, award-winning training, and access to a network of experienced professionals.

•Institute of Nuclear Materials Management - INMM is dedicated to the safe, secure and effective stewardship of nuclear materials and related technologies through the advancement of scientific knowledge, technical skills, policy dialogue, professional capabilities, and best practices.

•International Premium Cigar and Pipe Retailers Association- IPCPR is the oldest, largest and most active trade association representing and assisting retailers of premium tobacco products and their suppliers.

•Lingerie Industry Association - LIA was formally incorporated in 2016 as a 501(c)(6) trade organization to promote and build the lingerie industry. LIA represents businesses involved in the manufacturing, importation or distribution of lingerie products.

•National Center for Homeopathy - NCH is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting health through homeopathy by advancing the use and practice of homeopathy.

•Native American Journalists Association - NAJA serves and empowers Native American journalists through programs and actions designed to enrich journalism and promote Native American cultures.

For more information about AH, its services, staff and partners, visit http://www.AHredchair.com.

About AH

AH is a professional services firm that specializes in helping non-profit organizations achieve their mission, create value and advance their causes, industries and professions. AH has two current locations in Mount Laurel, NJ and Washington DC and is composed of four main divisions; a full-service association management company (AMC); a marketing and communications agency; a meetings & events management team; and a division that focuses on other custom solutions such as strategic planning, website builds and database integrations, accounting, recruitment, public affairs and lobbying, certification management, and growing non-dues revenue. AH maintains AMC Institute Charter Accreditation status. The AMC Institute Accreditation program is based on an ANSI Standard. As named by the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA), AH is a Platinum Certified Customer Service Organization. For more information, visit http://www.AHredchair.com, connect with AH on Facebook, on YouTube and follow @AHredchair on Twitter.

# # #