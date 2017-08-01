Outstanding Community College Leaders Receive ACCT Regional Awards

The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual Regional Awards for community college trustees, equity programs, chief executive officers, faculty members, and professional board staff members. The 2017 ACCT Awards are sponsored by EdFinancial Services.

ACCT's Regional Awards recognize the tremendous contributions made by community colleges and their leaders to meet the needs of their communities.

"Community colleges are one-of-a-kind institutions committed to open-access, high-quality higher education for all Americans," said ACCT Chair and Hudson County Community College Vice Chair Bakari G. Lee, Esq. "This year's regional ACCT awardees represent the most outstanding people and programs from throughout the country, and we are pleased to be able to bring attention to them."

"Identifying and recognizing outstanding community college leaders is a highlight of our year," said ACCT President and CEO J. Noah Brown. "The 2017 awardees reflect our colleges' commitments to helping students succeed. Congratulations to all of this year's awards recipients."

The full list of awardees follows.

2017 Trustee Leadership Award Recipients

CENTRAL REGION

Lois Bartelme

Kirkwood Community College, Iowa

NORTHEAST REGION

Dorothea H. Smith

College of Southern Maryland, Md.

PACIFIC REGION

Dan Altmayer

Highline College, Wash.

SOUTHERN REGION

Helen Rosemond-Saunders

Tri-County Technical College, S.C.

WESTERN REGION

Mike Johnson

Barton Community College, Kan.

2017 ACCT Regional Equity Award Recipients

CENTRAL REGION

Harper College, Ill.

NORTHEAST REGION

Montgomery College, Md.

PACIFIC REGION

Allan Hancock College, Calif.

SOUTHERN REGION

Trident Technical College, S.C.

WESTERN REGION

Oklahoma City Community College, Okla.

2017 ACCT Regional Chief Executive Officer Award Recipients

CENTRAL REGION

Dorey Diab

North Central State College, Ohio

NORTHEAST REGION

William Austin

Warren County Community College, N.J.

PACIFIC REGION

Lee Lambert

Pima Community College District, Ariz.

SOUTHERN REGION

Deborah Lamm

Edgecombe Community College, N.C.

WESTERN REGION

Michael Chipps

Northeast Community College, Neb.

2017 ACCT Regional Faculty Member Award Recipients

CENTRAL REGION

Jessica Cole

Des Moines Area Community College, Iowa

NORTHEAST REGION

Tammy Peery

Montgomery College, Md.

PACIFIC REGION

Christopher Scinto

Maricopa Community College District, Ariz.

SOUTHERN REGION

Amber Morgan

Greenville Technical College, S.C.

WESTERN REGION

Matthew Lewis

San Jacinto College District, Texas

2017 ACCT Regional Professional Board Staff Member Award Recipients

CENTRAL REGION

Mellanie Toles

Clark State Community College, Ohio

NORTHEAST REGION

Alonia Sharps

Prince George's Community College, Md.

PACIFIC REGION

Janet Reaume

Centralia College, Wash.

SOUTHERN REGION

Kimberly Mack

Halifax Community College, N.C.

WESTERN REGION

Sandra Mora

Alamo Colleges, Texas

Regional ACCT Awards were announced, one region per day, from July 24-28 via ACCT's Twitter account. Be among the first to know: Follow us @CCTrustees.

Individuals and colleges recognized at the regional level will contend for the national-level recognition of the following ACCT Association Awards:

2017 M. Dale Ensign Trustee Leadership Award;

2017 Charles Kennedy Equity Award;

2017 Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive Award;

2017 William H. Meardy Faculty Member Award; and

2017 ACCT Professional Board Staff Member Award.

One outstanding award recipient in each category will be announced during the Annual ACCT Awards Gala on Wednesday, September 27 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, in conjunction with the 48th Annual ACCT Leadership Congress.

