Outstanding Community College Leaders Receive ACCT Regional Awards

Washington, D.C. (PRWEB) August 01, 2017
The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual Regional Awards for community college trustees, equity programs, chief executive officers, faculty members, and professional board staff members. The 2017 ACCT Awards are sponsored by EdFinancial Services.
ACCT's Regional Awards recognize the tremendous contributions made by community colleges and their leaders to meet the needs of their communities.
"Community colleges are one-of-a-kind institutions committed to open-access, high-quality higher education for all Americans," said ACCT Chair and Hudson County Community College Vice Chair Bakari G. Lee, Esq. "This year's regional ACCT awardees represent the most outstanding people and programs from throughout the country, and we are pleased to be able to bring attention to them."
"Identifying and recognizing outstanding community college leaders is a highlight of our year," said ACCT President and CEO J. Noah Brown. "The 2017 awardees reflect our colleges' commitments to helping students succeed. Congratulations to all of this year's awards recipients."
The full list of awardees follows.
2017 Trustee Leadership Award Recipients
CENTRAL REGION
Lois Bartelme
Kirkwood Community College, Iowa
NORTHEAST REGION
Dorothea H. Smith
College of Southern Maryland, Md.
PACIFIC REGION
Dan Altmayer
Highline College, Wash.
SOUTHERN REGION
Helen Rosemond-Saunders
Tri-County Technical College, S.C.
WESTERN REGION
Mike Johnson
Barton Community College, Kan.
2017 ACCT Regional Equity Award Recipients
CENTRAL REGION
Harper College, Ill.
NORTHEAST REGION
Montgomery College, Md.
PACIFIC REGION
Allan Hancock College, Calif.
SOUTHERN REGION
Trident Technical College, S.C.
WESTERN REGION
Oklahoma City Community College, Okla.
2017 ACCT Regional Chief Executive Officer Award Recipients
CENTRAL REGION
Dorey Diab
North Central State College, Ohio
NORTHEAST REGION
William Austin
Warren County Community College, N.J.
PACIFIC REGION
Lee Lambert
Pima Community College District, Ariz.
SOUTHERN REGION
Deborah Lamm
Edgecombe Community College, N.C.
WESTERN REGION
Michael Chipps
Northeast Community College, Neb.
2017 ACCT Regional Faculty Member Award Recipients
CENTRAL REGION
Jessica Cole
Des Moines Area Community College, Iowa
NORTHEAST REGION
Tammy Peery
Montgomery College, Md.
PACIFIC REGION
Christopher Scinto
Maricopa Community College District, Ariz.
SOUTHERN REGION
Amber Morgan
Greenville Technical College, S.C.
WESTERN REGION
Matthew Lewis
San Jacinto College District, Texas
2017 ACCT Regional Professional Board Staff Member Award Recipients
CENTRAL REGION
Mellanie Toles
Clark State Community College, Ohio
NORTHEAST REGION
Alonia Sharps
Prince George's Community College, Md.
PACIFIC REGION
Janet Reaume
Centralia College, Wash.
SOUTHERN REGION
Kimberly Mack
Halifax Community College, N.C.
WESTERN REGION
Sandra Mora
Alamo Colleges, Texas
Regional ACCT Awards were announced, one region per day, from July 24-28 via ACCT's Twitter account. Be among the first to know: Follow us @CCTrustees.
Individuals and colleges recognized at the regional level will contend for the national-level recognition of the following ACCT Association Awards:
2017 M. Dale Ensign Trustee Leadership Award;
2017 Charles Kennedy Equity Award;
2017 Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive Award;
2017 William H. Meardy Faculty Member Award; and
2017 ACCT Professional Board Staff Member Award.
One outstanding award recipient in each category will be announced during the Annual ACCT Awards Gala on Wednesday, September 27 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, in conjunction with the 48th Annual ACCT Leadership Congress.
ABOUT ACCT
Founded in 1972, the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) is the nonprofit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees of community, technical, and junior colleges in the United States and beyond. ACCT's purpose is to strengthen the capacity of community, technical, and junior colleges and to foster the realization of their missions through effective board leadership at local, state, and national levels. For more information, visit http://www.acct.org. Follow ACCT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/CCTrustees.
# # #