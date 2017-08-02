Following five years of innovation into solving customer identity in a connected world, Adbrain is excited to announce the next evolution in identity resolution. Adbrain has moved beyond a cross-device graph and is releasing an update to Adbrain’s Identity AITM, a new multi-dimensional identity approach to help marketers and their partners reach their customers like never before. Adbrain’s Identity AI™ is the brain that powers all Adbrain solutions, which include Customer ID Mapping for Marketers and their partners.

Adbrain’s new multi-dimensional identity methodology creates cohorts of identities across three dimensions of data: People, Places and Devices, to allow for a more sophisticated view of identity to be built through Adbrain’s Customer ID Maps. Marketers will benefit from this advanced technology solution by being able to personalize the marketing experience more deeply than ever before, and technologists will be able to create new revenue lines by refining identity-based, personalization tools.

Over the past few months, Adbrain’s Identity AITM has been expanded to include custom machine learning to map people and places in addition to devices. This creates a true multi-dimensional customer identity profile which is flexible enough to answer advanced identity requests such as:



Provide all the devices that relate to an individual – a classic cross-device use case but now Adbrain can include nuances such as differentiating between which devices are shared; essential when analyzing TV.

Provide all the individuals that belong to a household – for example, a CPG advertiser may know a lot about a household but has no way to connect their rich household data with the individual, especially when the individual is out of home and near a retailer.

Provide the groups of people who have at least one member who frequents a given location – for example the acquaintances of someone that visited an auto dealership.

This multi-dimensional view of customer identity allows for enhanced marketing activity including targeting and measurement by gaining a view of an individual’s identity and their interactions with the world – or brands, products, and services – around them. This view is achieved by recognizing the relationships between the Devices they own, the Places they frequent and the People they interact with.

“We are thrilled to bring Adbrain’s Identity AITM technology to market and enhance the way marketers and their partners are able to understand their customers on a deeper, multi-dimensional level,” said Gareth Davies, CEO, Adbrain. “Identity is nuanced, and it’s time the industry starts understanding customers on a deeper level. We are excited to continue to provide an independent view on identity and provide our customer ID maps to the ad and martech ecosystems to the benefit of the marketer.”

About Adbrain

