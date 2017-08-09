Year Up Los Angeles to Host First Graduation Ceremony

Year Up Los Angeles (“YULA”), a year-long workforce development program for low-income young adults, is proud to announce that it will host its first graduation ceremony on August 9, 2017. Kaiser Permanente Chief of Staff, Oscar Bolanos, will address graduates of YULA’s Class One, along with their families, faculty, staff and alumni.

Year Up Los Angeles launched its inaugural class of 40 students on the campus of West LA College in Culver City in August 2016. The one-year program offers students hands-on technical and professional skills training, followed by a semester-long, credit-bearing internship at a top, partner company, including Snapchat, Salesforce, PayPal, Disney, Kaiser Permanente and many others.

Guest speaker, Oscar Bolanos joined Kaiser Permanente in 2004 as an application analyst for the business, which contributed to his understanding and knowledge of business operations. Since that time, he has become a creative IT leader and champion who has driven projects ranging from system implementations to compliance sustainability to product adoption. His ability to forge relationships across all aspects of Kaiser Permanente has enabled KP’s large IT organization to partner with each other and its business colleagues in groundbreaking ways.

Oscar Bolanos wears two hats within the Southern California region: he is the Chief of Staff, working alongside the SCAL and Pharmacy IT executive team to create, drive, and deliver regional initiatives; and he is the Chief of Staff, working alongside the Quality, Clinical Operations, and Patient Care Services Executive Team.

“Mr. Bolanos’ record of leadership and commitment to excellence in his field are qualities we value deeply and work to instill in our Year Up students," said Michael Faught, Executive Director of Year Up Los Angeles. “We are honored to have Mr. Bolanos speak to the graduates of our inaugural class and his presence is the perfect send off as they enter the work force and become part of the movement to close the Opportunity Divide.”

Oscar Bolanos said, “I am honored to address YULA’s first graduating class at the organization’s first graduation ceremony. YULA’s impressive training program transforms young adults in our community into the leaders of tomorrow. I am excited by this group’s hard work and dedication and am confident they will continue to shape their communities and make meaningful contributions to the work force.”

Graduation will take place at West Los Angeles College, Fine Arts Building on August 9th at 6:00 pm.

About Year Up

Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college-level coursework. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to place these young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Year Up currently serves more than 3,600 students annually across 24 campuses in Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, National Capital Region, New York City, Providence, Puget Sound, South Florida and Wilmington.

