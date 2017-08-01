eLearning Brothers named Top 20 Learning Library by Training Industry

eLearningBrothers Named Top 20 Learning Library

eLearning Brothers, the planet’s largest content library of Templates and Customizable Courseware today announced that it is being recognized as a Top 20 Learning Library by Training Industry. The award was presented to eLearning Brothers for both the eLearning Templates Library as well as the newest offering - Customizable Courseware.

Selection to this year's Top 20 Learning Library List was based on the following criteria:



Client Engagement

Alignment with business needs and performance objectives

Feature set

Analytics and Metrics

Device and platform support

Subject matter

Level of Innovation

Thought leadership and influence within the training industry

Breadth of programs and range of audiences served

Company size and growth potential

Strength of clients

Geographic reach

“eLearning Brothers is the first company to ever launch a fully customizable library of courseware for online and classroom learning. Our Customizable Courseware has professional soft skills courses that are built in PowerPoint, Articulate Storyline, Adobe Captivate, and Lectora.” said Andrew Scivally, Founder & CEO.

The eLearning market has had a gaping hole in it that needed to be filled. Now for the first time companies have an off the shelf courseware solution that is 100% customizable. Companies can make it their own.

“This award reflects eLearning Brothers commitment to our customers to be at the forefront of innovation in the eLearning world. eLearning Brothers feels honored to be listed among some of the leading companies in Ed Tech like Lynda.com, Degreed, SkillSoft, Harvard Business Publishing, and NIIT.” said Curtis Morley, President & Chief Growth Officer.

With the eLearning Brothers Customizable Courseware, users get the source files for all classroom and online courses. They can launch the course as is or they can use the source files to customize the courses to meet their business and branding needs in a fraction of the time and expense.

For further details on today’s announcement visit the blog at http://www.eLearningBrothers.com/press or Training Industry Top 20 Learning Libraries

About eLearning Brothers

eLearning Brothers is on a mission to create “eLearning Rockstars” by providing the planet’s largest and most interactive library of assets for rapid eLearning content development. eLearning Brothers is also creating award-winning custom eLearning and has a first to market offering - customizable courseware.

http://www.eLearningBrothers.com

Contact

eLearning Brothers

Curtis Morley, 801-796-2767

press(at)elearningbrothers.com