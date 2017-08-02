Surgent CPA Review, Revolutionary CPA Exam Prep We firmly believe that by exposing students to CPA Exam content in all accounting courses, professors and universities will see an improvement in pass rates on the CPA Exam.

Surgent CPA Review, a leading CPA Exam prep provider, today announced the availability of University Pass, a new academic edition of its comprehensive, cloud-based CPA Review platform for accounting professors and students. The platform enables university professors to easily use CPA Exam resources to supplement their accounting courses, while allowing students to access Surgent’s extensive CPA Exam preparation materials via Surgent’s groundbreaking, proprietary A.S.A.P. Technology.™

A.S.A.P, which stands for Adaptive Study and Accelerated Performance, utilizes an advanced adaptive learning system to focus students on areas of weakness, shortening study time and improving retention. CPA candidates are provided with a hyper-personalized, guided study experience via learning paths that continually adjust and guide them through their preparation for the CPA Exam.

Through University Pass, a solution provided at no cost to educators, accounting professors may select from an online library of 350 video lectures, utilize online textbooks, and access slide decks, lecture notes, and over 6,800 multiple-choice questions and 400 simulations from Surgent’s CPA Exam prep software. Surgent uniquely provides the ability for professors to create homework assignments, create quizzes/exams, monitor student progress, and export data into Learning Management Systems (LMS).

“I have long been in search of an academic solution to easily incorporate CPA Exam content into my accounting courses and provide assessment tools for accreditation,” said Elizabeth Kolar, CPA, CGMA, Vice President and co-founder of Surgent CPA Review and 25-year university accounting professor. “Most textbook publishers only offer limited samples of CPA Exam problems in their textbooks and software, and most CPA Review vendors offer limited, if any, access to sample questions and videos. Surgent’s University Pass is truly the only adaptive, cloud-based solution that offers easy access to a comprehensive database of CPA Exam content. I firmly believe that by exposing students to CPA Exam content in all accounting courses, professors and universities will see an improvement in pass rates on the CPA Exam.”

Within the revolutionary software, professors have an easy-to-use gradebook and the flexibility to create homework and quizzes with specific filters, allowing for a completely customized learning experience. Professors are able to set an access timeframe and due date, restricting the view of answers until after the homework is due, add a time limit, or limit the number of times a student can attempt a given question. The solution also includes a complete set of digital textbooks for each section of the exam.

“University Pass allows me to flip the classroom, giving my students the opportunity to view short video lectures before class, which gives me the opportunity to work more exercises and problems in class,” said Kolar. “Throughout the semester, I can use the data provided to easily assess learning.”

“In addition to the software’s advanced, flexible functionality, professors are able to export data to an LMS, which is a big draw as well,” said Paul Wiese, Senior Business Development Director for Surgent CPA Review. “Unlike previous classroom options from other vendors, this solution freely allows professors to access full and complete content. Faculty love that they can assign specific questions based upon their discretion, which is a feature that leading competitors do not have.”

“Our cloud-based adaptive learning platform is yet another example of e-learning innovation occurring with higher-level education,” said Evan Kramer, CEO of Surgent. “As EdTech continues to evolve, Surgent is at the forefront of e-learning for accounting professionals.”

Accounting professors interested in University Pass can participate in a live demonstration of the software at the 2017 American Accounting Association Annual Meeting during one of Surgent’s hands-on focus groups for professors. To participate in this unique opportunity, contact Paul Wiese at wiesep(at)surgent(dot)com or (213) 605-5981.

Those interested in the groundbreaking solution can also attend a complimentary webinar for accounting professors on September 13 and 26, 2017.

Registration for the September 13 webinar can be found here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6792181787242842627

Registration for the September 26 webinar can be found here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9012285979234213635

About Surgent CPA Review

Surgent’s CPA Review course is a comprehensive CPA Exam prep program that provides CPA prep for all four parts of the CPA Exam through a unique, hyper-personalized learning experience. Its unique A.S.A.P. Technology™, whose acronym stands for Adaptive Study and Accelerated Performance, is an advanced adaptive learning system that provides CPA candidates with a revolutionary, guided study experience that greatly reduces the amount of study time needed to pass the CPA Exam. By combining revolutionary programming and best practices in learning theory and design, A.S.A.P. Technology continually serves customized study plans to each student throughout the course of their CPA Exam preparation based on their unique and evolving knowledge gaps and strengths.