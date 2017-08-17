Catherine Rinaldo and Jennifer Gallagan tabling outside of the event She knows your heart, she knows her minds, she knows your struggles, and she is here to help and support you.

On Saturday, July 29th, Rinaldo Law Group partnered with St. Joseph's to serve as a sponsor for Mother of Minors' 3rd Annual Showers of Love Community Baby Shower. Rinaldo Law Group donated free child car safety seats to all mothers that needed one at the event. St. Joseph’s Children’s Mease Countryside Hospital was present to give a child safety talk and schedule the proper installation of the child car safety seats.

Rinaldo Law Group donated tote bags and child car safety seats to mothers in need in the Clearwater area. In order to receive the child car seat, mothers had to sign up for a two-hour class, taught by a St. Joseph's Children’s Mease Countryside Hospital safety technician, where they would learn how to properly install and use a child car safety seat. Through this two-step process, mothers would be receiving a free child car safety seat while learning exactly how to use it.

“Through the donation of [Rinaldo] Law Group, we have car seats available for all families who are in attendance,” stated Jennifer Galligan, Children’s Wellness and Safety Instructor at St. Joseph’s Children’s Mease Countryside Hospital. “We have set up four dates where we are offering car seat safety classes [where] we show you a video… explain to you how the seats work… help you install the car seat safely in your car, and … make sure that your child is fitted appropriately as well.”

Catherine Rinaldo, founding partner of Rinaldo Law Group, chose to sponsor this event because, as a personal injury attorney, she has seen tragic cases that could have been prevented if the parent knew the importance of using a child care safety seat as well as how to safely install it. She wanted to donate car seats to prevent injuries to minors.

“At Rinaldo Law Group, we have seen the devastation, the harms, and the losses that occur when an adult does not use a child car seat or does not use it properly,” said Rinaldo. “To help resolve that problem, we are donating a child car safety seat to every single person in this room who needs one and who wants one.”

Through sponsors like Rinaldo Law Group and through the founder of Mothers of Minors, Andrea Clark, mothers felt supported and celebrated at this event. From speeches to lunch to games to presents, Clark thought of everything to provide the mothers with a baby shower experience they might not otherwise have received.

“[Clark] is the definition of motherhood because if it weren’t for her, none of us would be here,” said Rinaldo as she addressed the mothers in attendance. “She knows your hearts, she knows your minds, she knows your struggles, and she is here to help and support you … in every way she can.”

To learn more about the 3rd Annual Mothers of Minors Showers of Love Community Baby Shower, please call Andrea Clark at (727) 533-5719, or email her at events(at)momincfl(dot)org.

About Rinaldo Law Group

Rinaldo Law Group is a personal injury law firm that is committed to legally and ethically righting the wrongs, harms and losses suffered by its clients. Catherine M. Rinaldo, co-founder of Rinaldo Law Group, has been a licensed attorney and member of the Florida Bar since 1985. Rinaldo Law Group is based on superior quality, unsurpassed personal service, and referral-based growth. Ms. Rinaldo and her firm work tirelessly to secure justice and monetary compensation for their clients. For more information about Rinaldo Law Group, call 813-831-9999 or email helpdesk(at)rinaldolawgroup(dot)com.