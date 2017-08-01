Pet Wants Comes to Central Kentucky Region

Keene and Dawn Dougherty At Pet Wants, our food is slow cooked and made fresh each month, so the nutrients are preserved. That makes a big difference.

Keene and Dawn Dougherty are pleased to announce the launch of their new, locally owned and operated pet food business – Pet Wants KY Central.

Pet Wants’ carefully developed proprietary pet food is slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, high-quality ingredients once per month, so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. Pet Wants KY Central offers multiple blends of dog and cat food as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Pet Wants KY Central is a mobile business and offers free delivery to Grant, Pendleton, Harrison, Owen Scott and Franklin counties. They also have a storefront at 1218 N. Main Street in the Midway Plaza in Williamstown.

Keene and Dawn have been Pet Wants customers for five years – ever since Dawn was at the original store in Findlay Market in Cincinnati and found out that Pet Wants offers delivery.

“Lugging a fifty pound bag of dog food through the store and finding time to go the store with our girls isn’t fun, so I was sold on the delivery service before I even researched the food. But, since I started feeding my animals Pet Wants and I’ve learned more about pet food, it really surprised me to learn what’s in big box pet food and how long the bags are on the shelves,” Dawn said. “At Pet Wants, our food is slow cooked and made fresh each month, so the nutrients are preserved. That makes a big difference.”

“We’ve noticed positive changes in our animals since eating Pet Wants. There’s definitely an improvement in their overall health. Plus the dogs love it,” Keene added.

Prior to launching Pet Wants KY Central, Keene served 11 years in the US Navy and served in Desert Storm. He was working a desk job in a law office when he and Dawn, a Grant County native, decided it was time for a change. Opening Pet Wants all started when the two found themselves discussing owning their own business while they were ordering their dog food from Pet Wants in Cincinnati.

“I was ordering Pet Want food and we were talking about opening a business and it just clicked. We decided to open our own Pet Wants here in our hometown and bring the convenience and nutrition to pet families in this community,” Dawn said. “We have three dogs – Onyx, Bella and NOVA – and they love Pet Wants. I’m looking forward to being able to offer a better pet food option through Pet Wants.”

In addition to being made fresh monthly, Pet Wants only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.

To learn more about Pet Wants or to get a free pet food sample, call (859)824-DOGS(3647), email KDougherty(at)PetWants.com or visit http://www.PetWantsKYCentral.com.

About Pet Wants: Pet Wants was started by Michele Hobbs out of love for her pets and frustration. Veterinarians were unable to help relieve her dog’s painful skin allergies. After doing much research, Michele discovered the national dog food brand she trusted was not fresh, not all natural, and lacked sufficient nutrition...and when pet food sits in warehouses and store shelves for months and months… it loses even more nutritional value. She was committed to developing a better solution for all dogs and cats. Their food is exclusively crafted… fresh, healthy, slow-cooked and all natural with no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products. They source only the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice, and other ingredients. Fresh ingredients make for better food… and better health for pets. And since they never use corn, wheat, soy or dyes, the common pet health problems associated with these ingredients are no longer worries. Their fresh food is conveniently delivered to the customer within weeks of production, not months. Roughly half of Pet Wants products are sold through their store and half through their convenient, home-delivery program. You can learn more at http://www.PetWants.com.