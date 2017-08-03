Listings get the most views during their first day on the market, and we believe this new ad campaign can capitalize on those factors to benefit both our brokers and their sellers.

The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network has initiated its first network-wide social media advertising program to promote newly listed homes. It will deliver geo-targeted exposure for all new RE/MAX listings on Facebook and Instagram.

The ads will appear during the first 24 hours that a listing is on the market. Each ad will include an image of and a few details about the listed property and a profile photo of the listing broker. It also will allow the viewer to click through to detailed information about the listing on the broker’s website.

“There is a shortage of listings on the market these days, so there is great interest in new listings,” explained Jack Kreider, executive vice president and regional director of RE/MAX Northern Illinois. “Listings get the most views during their first day on the market, and we believe this new ad campaign can capitalize on those factors to benefit both our brokers and their sellers. The results we achieved during our test period were outstanding.”

The new program, which was tested in May and June and officially introduced this month, was created in partnership with Homespotter, a Minneapolis-based firm that specializes in developing mobile apps for real estate. Current plans call for the program to continue through 2018.

Geo-targeting means that the ads are directed, based on Facebook and Instagram activity, to those who may be looking for homes in or near the ZIP code area in which the listed property is located.

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 105 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

####

EDITOR’S NOTE: RE/MAX® is a registered trademark. Please spell in all caps. Thank you. This release is posted at blog.illinoisproperty.com.